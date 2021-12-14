These are the games that leave Xbox Game Pass on December 31

The year ends and ends for everything, for the good and the bad. Do you want to know the good first? Well, Microsoft has already released what will be the last batch of games that are incorporated into Xbox Game Pass for PC, console and Cloud Gaming. In total, a battery of 11 new games that will arrive between December 15 and 16.

The bad news is that although some enter … others must leave, and I feel bad not having been able to give up before the games of the Yakuza franchise, which leave the service this time.

Games leaving Game Pass

These games will be available until December 31After that date, they will cease to be active and we no longer know when they will return. What we do know is that if you play them now and want to get them when they come out, they will have a discount for a limited time to make it easier for you to acquire them.

Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Cloud and Console).

(Cloud and Console). The Little Acre (Cloud and Console).

(Cloud and Console). Yakuza 0 (Cloud, console and PC).

(Cloud, console and PC). Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Cloud, console and PC).

(Cloud, console and PC). Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, console and PC).

Will you miss any of these games? Tell us in the comments if you started one and it was only half done. And above all, if you are going to catch it or not.