the treatment arrives 17 years after the first use

The Spanish Observatory on Drugs and Addictions and the Government Delegation for the National Plan on Drugs has published a report that includes the evolution of the illegal drug use, tobacco and alcohol in Spain in recent years.

Throughout more than 200 pages, the Ministry of Health deepens on the evolution of the consumption of psychoactive substances (including alcohol, tobacco, sedative-hypnotics, opioid analgesics, illegal drugs and new substances) in Spanish society.

This document, which they have titled Alcohol, tobacco and illegal drugs in Spain. Statistics 2021, has been published including information regarding the drug-related problems from 1987 to 2019. The information comes from three key indicators: treatment admissions for consumption of psychoactive substances, emergencies hospitable in psychoactive substance users and mortality due to acute reaction to psychoactive substances, as well as information related to infections in drug users and information related to problematic drug use.

Their analysis shows that the number of admissions to treatment for illegal drugs in Spain is on the rise since 2016 and adds, in 2019, 50,035 cases – of which 27,492 were first admissions and 20,689 with prior treatment. The amount it was not so high since 2013, when 51,945 were registered —28,239 first admissions and 22,577 with previous treatment—. The maximum was recorded in 2010 with 53,434, of which 26,805 were first admissions and 24,611 with prior treatment.

Of the total admissions to treatment for substance abuse or dependence, 35.2% were for alcohol, 28.9% for cocaine, and 18.4% for cannabis. The mean age of the start of the consumption of the main drug for which intervention was required was 18 years, although the average age of entry to treatment is in 2019 in the 35.6 years.

The number of admissions to treatment for alcohol also increases, although it has remained more stable since 2008, standing at 27,209 admissions in 2019, which shows a slight rebound compared to recent years (2017 and 2018) when 25,753 and 25,796 were registered respectively.

The total number of first treatments for alcohol abuse or addiction, which stands at 14,907, the highest figure since 2014 when 15,240 first treatments were registered.

Increase addiction to ketamine

Within illegal drugs, the statistics collected in the report of the Spanish Observatory of Drugs and Addictions and the Government Delegation show a continuous decrease in the number of admissions to treatment for abuse or heroin dependence in Spain from 1991 to 2019.

Rather, treatment for abuse or cocaine dependence it has increased compared to previous years, marking the fifth highest figure since there are records. In total, 22,345 people —12,491 first treatments and 8,989 with previous treatments— were admitted to treatment for consumption of this illegal substance.

The number of treatments per cannabis, ecstasy, amphetamines and hallucinogens. However, it highlights the dependence and ketamine abuse, an analgesic used as an anesthetic that has exploded in recent years, almost doubling the total number of treatments in the last three years.

Emergency cases increase

Regarding hospital emergencies, in 2019 the total number of cases increased, registering 5,352 emergencies related to the use of illegal drugs. 73% were resolved with the High medical and 8.8% with voluntary discharge. Only 15.1% required hospital admission and 3.1% were transferred to another center. No deaths were recorded in emergency rooms for this reason.

Most of the people who went to the emergency room for abuse or addiction to illegal drugs were mostly mens with a mean age of 34.5 years.

National Plan on Drugs

Treatment, emergency and mortality indicators have been managed since 1987 within the framework of the National Plan on Drugs as an inter-institutional collaboration in which the autonomous communities and cities, as well as the autonomous communities, have a very active role. institutions from which the information comes (drug addiction treatment centers, hospitals, legal medicine institutes, toxicology laboratories, etc.).

In some cases, municipalities also provide support for the collection and purification of information. Indicators on infections and problem use come from various sources, but mainly from DGPNSD and other areas of the Ministry of Health.