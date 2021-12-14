“The tools” that Selena Gómez uses to have good mental health – Publimetro México

Selena Gomez He has spoken openly about his anxiety and depression attacks, and this time he raised the subject again through social networks. The actress and singer confessed that sometimes she spends days when she does not want to get out of bed.

Selena marie gomez He has had to deal with various ailments, both physical and mental. For which he has had to go through hard times in his life, but with help he is coping little by little.

Selena Gomez

“It has really helped me”

“My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks. All these things should have brought me down. “said for the magazine Elle, in the past month of August.

Now, Gómez acknowledged that he continues to struggle with his mental problems and that it has been thanks to several “tools”That could have been better. In addition, she affirmed that her boxing classes have helped her, because they help her to feel “very well”.

“I hate exercising! It’s not fun, but I’ve been doing intense boxing classes recently, and it has really helped me feel a lot of frustration, but also just energy and it feels great. “, he indicated.

“Pick up the phone and call someone”

The artist, from 29 yearsHe also explained that when he is in one of those episodes in which he does not want to get out of bed, he seeks help: “What helps me, above all, is simply picking up the phone and calling someone “, He said.

Finally, he explained that he is going through a process of understanding and accepting himself: “I also constantly try to fill myself with knowledge of what I am feeling and the triggers that happen to me. “

“So I think what really helps me understand myself a little bit more is that I can take a step back and think about all the tools that I have learned and try to implement them in my daily life. That’s what generally helps me. “