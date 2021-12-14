The tool to update the AirPods firmware is here, although we will only see it in the Apple Store

Updating the firmware of our AirPods is very simple and easy. In fact, we do not have to do anything for this to take place, the process is automatic and takes only a few seconds, so it is usual that we do not even notice the change. Sometimes, however, the situation becomes less ideal, so that a tool to update the firmware of our headphones it is an excellent idea.

A tool to force firmware update

There may be some situations that cause the firmware update of the AirPods takes longer than usual to perform. The most common is the lack of battery or the remoteness to an iPhone or iPad that can transfer the content of the new firmware to the headphones.

In general, all AirPods end up updating after a few days after the launch of the new firmware, but, if not, we can go to an Apple Store. There we will find the technical service equipped with a tool that, under the name of Apple Service Toolkit 2, allows you to update the firmware of the AirPods. For now it seems that it is only compatible with the AirPods Pro, although it is expected that it will cover more headphones soon.

Apple is launching an AirPods Firmware Updater tool! After all these years of waiting its coming! There’s a catch though. It’s only available to Apple Technicians. It’s also only intended for people who use AirPods with non-Apple stuff, or AirPods that got mismatched firmware. – Stella – Fudge (@StellaFudge) December 10, 2021

The tool focuses mainly on those headphones in which one of the two has failed the update or those AirPods whose users don’t have an iOS device. Two situations in which the easiest thing is to use this Toolkit to take care of the update.

Firmware updates for different headsets are just as important as iPhone or iPad software updates. It is true that the changes in our headphones are not, by far, as visible as those we can see on the iPhone after an update, but they are essential for its correct synchronization and operation.

Image | Akhil Yerabati