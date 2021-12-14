The tender surprise of the son of Camilo Vargas in the title of the Atlas

2021 left us unforgettable moments and other incredible ones. The Atlas title in Liga MX was one of them and the trophy came from the hand of heroes such as Camilo Vargas. The goalkeeper put on the cape during the penalty shootout and it made a difference to save Luis Montes’ shot to define the Final against León.

Millions of red and black fans hold a long party throughout the country, but they are not the only ones. The families of the players celebrate a chapter that will mark a watershed in the club and are a fundamental part of this great achievement.

Therefore, he drew attention when Camilo Vargas received his children on the field of play and the older one stole spotlights with a curious question.

The tender questioning of the son of Camilo Vargas for the title of the Atlas

The festivities for the Atlas championship gave us indescribable images, such as dedications to those who are no longer there. But nevertheless, the son of Camilo Vargas was surprised precisely by the red and black fans that filled the Jalisco Stadium and it made it rumble as it had seldom been seen.

“I felt a lot of emotion. It gives me a lot of time when they go to penalties because it has happened to us many times that we lose and we are eliminated on penalties. One question: why is Atlas so fond of it if it hasn’t won a cup in 70 years?“, The little one questioned.

“Because it is a faithful hobby, a hobby that is present, that encourages at all times and that will grow more. Now little ones like you and like your little sister are going to follow the red-black team for these joys“Pedro Antonio Flores explained during the TUDN broadcast in Guadalajara.

For his part, Camilo Vargas complemented with another reflection on the greatness of the teams: “I was expressing it now. On a personal note, a club is not made great by titles. A club is made by its people and the truth is this club is too big because the passion that these people have is impressive. Today it was demonstrated“.