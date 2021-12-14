The teams that broke a title drought in 2021

Since the pandemic began, various teams in various disciplines and parts of the world have ended long spells of drought no championship. From selections , soccer clubs and other sports teams They have managed to be crowned this year.

The Atlas joined this select group by cutting a 70-year drought without a title after beating the Lion in the penalty shootout in the final of Opening 2021 of the MX League. However, the Argentine strategist assures “not to believe in that because the stars, luck and other extra-court situations do not play“.

-The Blue Cross, one of the greats of Mexican soccer, also they ended their 23-year-old malaria without a championship. They were imposed on Saints at the tournament Guardians 2021.

– Argentina ended a 28-year drought without winning something at the senior team level. After beating Brazil at the end of the America Cup the drought is over.

– The Italian team finished with 53 years without winning the European Championship. The Italians took the championship on penalties (3-2), after 1-1 in regular time.

– The Villarreal got the first title of its history after 98 years of history, defeating the Manchester United in penalty shoot-out.

– The Inter Milan achieved Serie A after long 10 years. The Neroazzurros obtained the title under the command of Antonio Conte.

– The Sporting Lisbon, always in the shadow of Benfica Y Porto, conquered the Portuguese league 19 years later.

– Colon of Santa Fe in Argentina, he obtained for the first time a title in the First division of Pampas football. In 2019 he lost the final of the South American Cup before him Independent of the Valley.

– In Brazil, the Athletic Mineiro secured the title of the Brazilian after 50 years of not winning it.

– Also in the Big leagues, the Atlanta Braves were crowned 26 years after their last championship in the MLB.

– The NFL also had a moment of glory after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they will be able to lift the Vince Lombardi after 18 years.

– The Milawaukee Bucks was crowned champion of the NBA, something that had not happened for 50 years.