The strange coincidences of Cruz Azul with Atlas and their league titles in 2021

The unexpected happened: Cruz Azul and Atlas were consecrated as the Champions of Mexican soccer in 2021, after breaking two long untitled droughts in Liga MX; that of Machine He was in 23 years to reach glory in the Guard1anes 2021 and that of the Foxes in 70 years after being crowned at the Grita México Apertura 2021.

And as if that were not enough, football returned to show one of those chapters romantic and full of coincidences that make even the most skeptical believe in the powers of destination, since the titles of both institutions, those that nobody imagined could be Champions, they gave in the same year and with strangely similar details.

The first one points to 1999, since in that year both Cruz Azul as Atlas disputed the Mexican soccer finals and they both lost it; Pachuca gave an account of The Machine at Winter 99 with a golden goal scored by Alejandro Glaría, and Toluca was the executioner of the Foxes in the penalty shootout in the Summer 99.

Final Cruz Azul 1999

Final Atlas 1999

The second match is starring technical directors who put their signature to the feat, since both they came to the bench of the institutions as former players of the same, the two foreign; a Peruvian man Juan Reynoso was a player for Cruz Azul and I even know crowned captain in 1997, while Diego Cocca was sheathed in the red and black t-shirt in 1999 to face his first adventure in Mexico.

And the third match has merit in the lagoon, since coincidentally the men who signed the triumph goals, both the historic May 30, like the unthinkable December 12, 2021 they came from Santos Laguna: Jonathan Rodriguez reinforced Blue Cross after consecrating himself as Champion with the Warriors in the Clausura 2018 and he was the one who scored the goal in the Aztec stadium for the celestial title in the Final, while Julius furch that tournament was also crowned and last Sunday he put on the superhero costume when scoring the last penalty so that the red and black set turn around in the Jalisco Stadium.

Goal Jonathan Rodríguez with Cruz Azul

Goal Julio Furch with Atlas