The rich rewards of the new Llama-Rama crossover from Fortnite and Rocket League

With the arrival of the first season of Rocket League Sideswipe, Epic Games and Psyonix join forces for one more occasion to celebrate a new Flame-Branch event. The rewards are now active in the mobile game, which can reach both Rocket League and Fortnite.

The Flame-Branch event is a crossover with challenges that will unlock rewards for both games. The challenges to overcome are in Rocket League Sideswipe, but the prizes will also jump on battle royale.

First of all, for those who do not know the new Rocket League, it is a mobile version of the Psyonix game. Usually these types of games are ports direct or adapted, but this time Sideswipe is a title developed from scratch, independent of the console and PC experience.

Rocket League Sideswipe changes his older brother’s usual perspective, although the same experience has been taken to a two-dimensional environment. Games can be played 1v1 or 2v2. It is available for the two predominant mobile systems: iOS and Android.

The challenges to complete in Sideswipe and the rewards for both games are as follows in the Flame-Branch event:

PLAY 5 ONLINE GAMES IN ANY QUEUE

Fortnite Reward: Banner Showing Co-Complainant, from Chapter 2 – Season 6

Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Ornament – Greater Flame

PLAY 10 ONLINE GAMES

Fortnite Reward: Octane Cruiser Backpacking Accessory

Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Wheels – Masterful Umbrella

SCORE 30 GOALS IN ONLINE GAMES

Fortnite Reward: Graffiti GG! in real life

Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Player Title – Extra-ordinary

WIN 10 ONLINE GAMES IN ANY QUEUE

Fortnite Reward: Renegade Blaze Wake

Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Wheels – Flame

BE THE MVP IN 3 ONLINE GAMES

Fortnite Reward: Octane Bash Pickaxe

Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Octane Sticker – Loot Llama

The Llama-Rama event will be available until December 27 at 7:00 p.m. —In Spanish peninsular time.