The real reason why Peláez doesn’t want Antuna anymore in Chivas

Uriel Antuna would not continue in Chivas, and indiscipline would be the problem that would have removed him from the club.

December 13, 2021 4:55 p.m.

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They continue with their preparation in Barra de Navidad for the start of the 2022 Clausura tournament, which they will open by welcoming Mazatlán on January 9 at the Akron Stadium.

Those led by Marcelo Michel Leaño maintain some uncertainty after Ricardo Peláez affirm that any player on the squad could leave, and one of those who would have his place out of Chivas is Uriel antuna.

According to the journalist Jesus Bernal, the indiscipline of the player after being involved in a couple of cases in 2020 during the pandemic, in addition to the negative environment that Antuna has generated around him with the hobby of Chivas, would be the causes for Ricardo Peláez and the board have decided that he will no longer play in the Flock.

Antuna’s options for her future

According to information from ESPN, the negotiation of Chivas with America por Antuna would have fallen, so his future would point to Cruz Azul, where he would arrive along with Alejandro mayorga in exchange of Roberto AlvaradoHowever, the celestial fans could not be too in agreement with the arrival of Antuna, so the movement would be yet to be seen.