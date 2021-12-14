The real reason Warner Bros. fired Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts

The first trailer of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, the third installment of the spin-offs of Harry Potter, one of the most popular sagas of all time. The next movie will continue with what was seen previously, but the big change will be that Johnny Depp will not return to play Gellert Grindelwald and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen. What was the real reason for your disengagement?

It was in early November 2020 that it was officially announced that Waner Bros. decided to fire the actor from upcoming projects. At the same time, Depp posted a letter on his official Instagram account: “I would like to let you know that Warner Bros. has asked me to resign from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Animals, I respect that and agree to your request”, although he also clarified that he was going to try to reverse the situation in which he found himself.

As is publicly known, the star of different Tim Burton films He currently maintains a legal dispute in front of his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in which they accuse physical attacks and defamation happened in the 15 months of marriage. For this case, the British newspaper The Sun He openly called him a “wife beater” and generated another lawsuit, although Johnny lost in court.

+ The real reason for Johnny Depp’s firing

After the judicial defeat for the defamation complaint with The Sun, Warner Bros. informed him of his dismissal. The real reason? When AT&T generated the merger between WB and Time Warner, there was a change within WarnerMedia in the executive area. Jason Kilar and Ann Sarnoff came in as CEO and studio head, who they had in mind that their productions were far from any type of controversy. Johnny Depp’s case was fraught with controversy and that is why the decision was made to expel him.

Immediately after the announcement, fans of the actor plagued the networks with the hashtag “#JusticeForJohnnyDepp” in support and defenestrating the producer for the strict measure they took. Until that moment, Depp had filmed a single scene of Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Grindelwald, but it had a contract known as Pay or Pay, which requires that it be fully compensated monetarily, and that is why just a few days of filming took $ 16 million.

+ How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and there you can give us subscribe to be aware of all the news.