Bianca butti is the first serious couple of Amber heard since his divorce from Johnny depp in 2016.

She briefly dated the CEO of Tesla, Elon musk, in 2018, but things quickly fizzled out. It was also rumored that she had dated the director Andy Muschietti one year later.

Related news

Unlike your previous relationships, Heard has mainly maintained his relationship with Butti on the disabled list, although they have been photographed together multiple times.

They also seemed to have distanced themselves from social media last year when Heard shared a video on his Instagram where he heard Butti talking in the background. But now, it seems that they are no longer an integral part of each other’s lives.

Heard and Butti parted ways for a common reason.

In case you haven’t heard, Amber heard welcomed a daughter through a surrogate in April.

Caring for a baby, in addition to filming “Aquaman 2” in the UK, makes her a “very busy woman,” a source close to the actor told The Mirror’s Sunday Showbiz.

Meanwhile, the cinematographer Bianca butti is currently “tied to various projects in the United States,” so the two had spent months apart and residing on different continents, resulting in the relationship “fading.”

“By not being in the same country for months and dealing with a new baby, it leaves very little time for romance,” the source said. Add in the fact that Heard will soon face ex-husband Johnny Depp once again in courtdating is probably not your number one priority right now.

Outside of appointments and work Heard seems to be busy caring for her daughter, Oonagh Paige.

On Instagram, she described herself as a “multitasking mom” and said that the last six months since her baby was born were the “best months” of her “life.” So whatever happens Heard you have a lot to be thankful for.