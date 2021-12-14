The ranking of the most unusual sex scenes in cinema

10

Ecstasy (1933)

In 1933, Austrian star Hedy Lamarr (who also had a notable parallel career as an inventor) appeared in the Czech erotic drama Ecstasy playing Eva, who gave us the first female orgasm in movie history. It is simply an enlarged close-up of her face, after her lover’s head disappears from the background of the frame, as she indulges in pleasure and ecstasy. There are some revealing cuts, like the one on her hand caressing some material, and also one of her pearl necklace falling to the floor.

Afterwards, Eva slowly smokes a cigarette, thus helping to establish one of the great postcoital themes of cinema.

9

Shortbus: Your Last Stop (2016)

This comedy hardcore about relationships kink by director John Cameron Mitchell is inspired by the director’s adventurous evenings in New York at the turn of the century, and revolves around “Shortbus,” a club that its host describes as “a lounge for the gifted and challenged.” The opening scene of this film is one of the great moments of autoeroticism: a gymnastic masturbation, with a happy ending that also makes the joke about why dogs lick their balls obsolete.

8

Liberté (2019)

Maybe the dogging It has been underrepresented in erotic cinema, but Albert Serra’s award-winning historical fantasy gave the whole thing a touch of class. In the years before the French Revolution, a group of wiggled libertines, aristocrats expelled from the court of Louis XVI, gather in their carriages in a forest to observe other aristocrats. doing kinky things in a moonlit glade, and occasionally participating themselves. Like vampires, they mutter Sadian thoughts among themselves as one of them enthusiastically undergoes a horrible beating.

7

The Lion King (1994)

Disney is not well known for its eroticism, but one moment in this classic makes a frank allusion to the sex life of its hero, Simba. After being deceived and orphaned by the evil wiles of his evil Uncle Scar, Simba escapes into exile, where he becomes a grown lion and is reunited with his childhood friend Nala, who is now an attractive lioness. They fall in love and play with the song Can You Feel the Love Tonight. It is a resounding yes. At one point, Nala reclines in an obviously sexual and provocative pose.

6

The Beast 1975

The thorny subject of human-animal relations has been dramatized in several films, such as in Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask) by Woody Allen (sheep), Max mon amour of Nagisma Oshima (chimpanzee) and Zoo by Robinson Devor (horse). But the most purely scandalous representation had to be that of The beast, by the master of erotic art Walerian Borowczyk. A young American woman inherits a fortune on the condition that she marry a strange French aristocrat and horse breeder whose ancestors had a strange relationship with a huge phallic beast who lives in the forest. The sexual needs of this creature do not take long to manifest in horrible ways.

5

The Counselor (2013)

The concept of car sex has connoisseurs of moviegoers nodding thoughtfully about Crash by David Cronenberg and the winner of the Palme d’Or Titane by Julia Ducournau when we have the information.

Yet Ridley Scott topped off all those Cannes snobbishies with the jaw-dropping scene from his thriller. The crime lawyer. In it, Cameron Díaz has sexual relations with a sports car, a yellow Ferrari California, which belongs to Javier Bardem’s character, while he looks dumbfounded from the driver’s seat, as she stretches intimately across the windshield with no underwear. Later, Bardem describes it in a less than gallant way as “one of those back-eaters you see coming up the side of the aquarium.” The scene was shot on the Stoke Park golf course in Buckinghamshire.

4

007: Space Mission (1979) (Moonraker)

In the role of 007, Roger Moore returns to Earth in triumph after saving the planet from the evil intergalactic plans of Hugo Drax, played by Michael Lonsdale, which is why the various bigwigs in the American and British intelligence services find out about what happens in your spaceship through a live video connection, to find Bond celebrating zero-gravity sex with NASA scientist, Dr. Holly Goodhead, played by Lois Chiles. “My God, what is Bond doing?” Babbles a senior diplomat. “I think you’re trying to get back in, sir,” says Q, in one of the scariest closing jokes in Bond history.

3

The Empire of the Senses (1976)

This movie was always far more bizarre and satirical than sexy (although it is said to have popularized the risky practice of autoerotic asphyxia in America). Sexual food plays an important role. The hotel owner, Kichi (Tatsuya Fuji), begins an obsessive romance with the maid Sada (Eiko Matsuda), raises the issue of food moistened with the body of the other and then imposes himself on it so that it introduces an egg intimately and it returns “to put” it like a hen. This is part of the surreal and strange theater of sexuality that the two represent.

two

Team America: World Police (2004)

Here it is: what many consider to be the best puppet sex scene ever, or simply the best sex scene ever, and easily one of the most explicit. In this puppet drama, Gary (voiced by Trey Parker) is a sensitive Broadway actor recruited by the elite special forces group, Team America, so he can infiltrate an international crime cell using his theatrical powers of empathy. Lisa (voiced by Kristen Miller) is the beautiful psychologist who designs Team America’s sophisticated counterterrorism strategies. The two have wild sex, in a scene that brutally exposes the way Hollywood films with false modesty and avoidance of human sex scenes without puppets. Lisa’s resemblance to Lady Penelope, from Thunderbirds, has made it even more popular in the UK.

Diego Luna, Maribel Verdú and Gael García Bernal in And your mother too. Photo: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy

one

And your mom too (2001)

A genuinely sex scene chaotic, romantic, comical and loving. Two young men, Tenoch and Julio, played by Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal, go on a wild road trip in the company of a glamorous free-spirited older woman, Luisa, played by Maribel Verdú, who has her own secret problems. They are in love with her and has sex with each of them in an attempt to ease the hormonal environment of tension and competition. But she senses that something else may happen and, in the climactic scene, they meet for a threesome in a motel room during which she escapes, leaving the two boys passionately kissing and having sex.