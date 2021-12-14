the promise of the America board to Santiago Solari

The activity of the MX League ended with the end of Scream Mexico A21 Come in Atlas and Leon, and will resume with the start of Grita Mexico C22 Tournament. But in the middle, the Eagles of America will play a separate competition: the Stove Soccer. It is necessary that the staff of Santiago Solari Acquire enough tools to consolidate a team that ensures, in the highest percentage possible, your place in the final.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

By the way, the board of directors has already closed the first reinforcement and the official announcement will be made in the next few hours. It is the steering wheel from the Santos Laguna and prior to passing through the Monarcas Morelia, the Chilean Diego Valdes. The only thing that remains for him to formally become a new player of the Cream blue, are the results of the medical check-ups and the subsequent signing of the contract.

In this sense, it appears that the authorities have made a commitment to Santiago Solari that has to do directly with the incorporations. According to a report from the international sports channel ESPN, the bosses promised the Indiecito that by the return of the holidays he will have the reinforcements ready.

What is the vacation period of the Eagles of America?

The campus of the Eagles of America that drives Santiago SolariSince December 12, he is officially on vacation. Although the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Big party of Shouts Mexico A21 of Liga MX on November 28, he continued training in Coapa and cut just last Sunday. The date they will meet again will be December 26.

Confirmed the schedule of the Grita México C22 for the Eagles of America

The MX League already announced the calendar of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament. The Eagles of America will take their first step on Friday, January 7 vs. Puebla in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium and will culminate their participation in the regular phase on Saturday, April 30 against Blue Cross at Aztec stadium. Then, between May 11 and 29, the instances of direct elimination will take place.