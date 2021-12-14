The most expensive commercials in TV history: the Chanel movie and the people skipped that put together a Sunday

Transmitting the essence of a perfume through the screen is not easy. You have to appeal to creativity and ingenuity to be able to captivate the viewer, something difficult when it comes to selling a fragrance. Over the years TV commercials for brands became more and more abstract, far-fetched, and expensive, since each one wants to stand out with the presence of some (or even some) celebrity. However, the way for this style of perfume commercials was paved by the experiment that Chanel did in 2004.

The French luxury brand I invested u $ s 33 million in which it has the Guinness record as the most expensive television commercial in the world. The 180 second spot – there is a shorter version – aimed to promote its iconic Chanel No. 5 perfumeHowever, at no point in the commercial can you actually see the perfume. But why was it so expensive?

Titled “The Film” was directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann, at that time recognized for having been the director of Romeo + Julieta (1996) and Moulin Rouge (2001). The protagonist of the ad is Nicole Kidman, who had worked with Luhrmann at Moulin Rouge, who, they say, charged more than $ 3 million for his participation. Meanwhile, the co-star is the Brazilian Rodrigo Santoro.

Kidman plays a Hollywood superstar who escapes from the paparazzi and takes refuge in the home of Santoro, who seems to be unaware of his fame. After some time away from the cameras, she returns to the red carpet, although before she looks towards the terrace of the building where the co-star lives. Ah sees him sitting on a giant Chanel poster and they smile at each other . She turns around and just there it can be seen that wears a diamond pendant with the number 5.

A decade later, the company and the Australian director met again for a new advertisement. The chosen ones this time were the model Gisele Bndchen, the highest paid in the world at that time, and the Dutch actor Michiel Huisman, known for his participation in the series Game of Thrones.

the Argentine connection

The second most expensive television commercial in history stars the salteo town of Iruya. Beer Guinness chose this location to film “Tipping Point” which cost US $ 16 million in 2007. The locals congregate to assemble a giant domino of more than 6,000 pieces, which not only includes the classics of the game but also from cans of paint and fruits to furniture and refrigerators. Finally the chain reaction reveals a large pint of beer.

When the British insurer Norwich Union changed its name to Aviva I decided that it had to be communicated in a shocking way. Because disbursements u $ s 13.4 million and hired various celebrities with stage names to tell how this helped them build their path to fame. And they spared no expense when calling recognized figures, since the announcement Ringo Starr, Bruce Willis and Alice Cooper participated , among others.

The shortlist is closed by the American Chrysler than in 2011 paid $ 11 million for his spot “Imported from Detroit” that was featured at the Super Bowl. In this case the celebrity chosen was rapper eminem, who grew up in that city, considered the cradle of the automotive industry. Although the announcement lasts little more than two minutes, the face of the singer is only revealed at minute 1:18. In the background sounds the base of Lose Yourself ‘, the song with which Eminem won an Oscar as the soundtrack of the film 8 Mile.