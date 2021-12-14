The MIUI 13 logo is now official: just a few days separate us from its debut – Xiaomi News

A new icon pack, a more complete and general control center, a more minimalist design. So they are part of the news of MIUI 13 that we will see debut very soon, even more so after the leak of its official logo.

This is how they have let us know from XIAOMIUI, thatThose who have been able to access one of the first MIUI 13 applications and in which the logo of this new version of MIUI that we so much hope is included.

MIUI 13, this will be its official logo: possible debut date

Through the Services and comments application, The official MIUI 13 logo has been leaked. An “oversight” on the part of Xiaomi that lets us see in high quality how the design of the update will finally be that many of us will look forward to over the next year.

Although, there is still no official presentation date, many rumors speak that the debut of MIUI 13 could take place on December 28, also coinciding with the same presentation of the Xiaomi 12 Series.

What is clear is that Xiaomi already has MIUI 13 ready and that very soon we will have news from the company itself Looking ahead to what awaits us, be it the news of this new version or the deployment schedule and compatible devices.