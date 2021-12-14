The mistake whereby an NFT valued at $ 300,000 was sold for only $ 3,000

Bored ape

Bored Ape # 4,418

It was a typing error that wiped out more than $ 250,000.

It happened in an instant in which the owner of a work of art that does not exist physically, but only in digital form, “ate” two digits.

The piece is called “Bored Ape # 3,547” (boring monkey # 3,547, in Spanish), which is part of the new genre of art NFT, the acronym for ‘non-fungible token’.

Its owner decided to put it up for sale, but offered it for US $ 3,000 instead of US $ 300,000, its approximate value.

