The market differences between Club América and the Liga MX Atlas champion

Having schools with high salaries and investing in so-called hierarchical reinforcements is not proportionally linked to sports success. In fact, the main men’s team of the Eagles of America who drives Santiago Solari, is the second with the highest value among all the participants of the first division and it has been three years since he managed to win the championship. MX League.

And the best example for this trend that is a reality and that in itself is what causes football to be as unpredictable as it is attractive, is the brand new winner of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament, the Atlas FC, who won on penalties at Club Leon from Ariel holan at Jalisco Stadium and celebrated again after 70 uninterrupted years without titles.

In that sense, what exposed the America and to the rest of the considered big clubs, it is the discreet budget with which the rojinegro reached the consecration. The difference is really noticeable. The cast from Guadalajara is not even among the three clubs with the highest market value in the world. Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX.

In order, according to Transfermarkt, the Rayados of Monterrey with an appraisal of 80.90 million euros, they are the ones with the most expensive staff. Then follow the Eagles with 77.50, Blue Cross with 71.50, UANL Tigers with 69.50, Santos Laguna with 67.10, the Chivas of Guadalajara with 49.70, the Club Leon with 46.10 and there just the Atlas FC, in eighth place, with 45.20.

Las Águilas del América, one of the few teams that did not salute Atlas FC for the title

Usually, the participants of the first division greet the winner of the contest on social networks. In this case, the Eagles of America, it could be said, were the exception because they did not join the greetings of, for example, Pumas UNAM, Cruz Azul and the Chivas de Guadalajara (although the latter did it with a tinge of irony) to the brand new champion Atlas FC.