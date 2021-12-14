The latest rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S22 come with surprise

Samsung is expected to introduce three new phones in early 2022: the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 + and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Or is it a Galaxy Note?

Sammobile released today what looks like real mockups of all three phones. Although we had seen photos of the flagship, these new images allow us to compare it to the two smaller and (presumably) cheaper models, as well as see them for the first time in white.

The Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 + are very similar to each other. They are very reminiscent of the Galaxy S21 of the previous generation, particularly for that camera module that is integrated into the back corner of the phone.

The big phone, on the other hand, is very different from the others. It’s matte rather than glossy, has straight corners, the camera module flush with the back cover, and, as far as we know of previous leaks, slot for S- Built-in pen.

The surprise is that, according to a South Korean industry leaker called Tron, the phone is not going to be called Galaxy S22 Ultra, how could you expect, but rather Galaxy S22 Note, bringing back the popular brand “Note” to the Samsung catalog along with the stylus that characterized these terminals from 201 one .

Samsung has not released any Galaxy Note in 2021. The quintessential “phablet” was not part of the company’s plans due to a shortage of components and the lack of demand for premium phones, so it was replaced by two folding phones. But now he could return in body and soul.

While we’ve seen it from all angles, details about the device are scant. It is expected to have an Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8 GB of base memory, a 108 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and two telephoto lenses: one 10 MP, equivalent to an optical zoom of 3X, and a 10 MP periscope camera, equivalent to a 10X.