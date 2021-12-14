The insane amount that users have spent on applications throughout 2021

Users spend more money than ever on mobile applications. But once again, iPhone users are the biggest spenders.

Android and iOS users will spend a total of $ 133 billion in applications and games throughout the year 2021, a 19.7% more That the last year. In addition, new application installations have increased to reach 143.6 billion during this year.

The data has been shared by SensorTower in their latest revenue and download report, where they specify that the revenue data generated by the app stores includes both the expense made by users when purchasing applications, such as through payments in-app and subscription services.

IPhone users continue to spend more on apps than Android users

The latest projections from Sensor Tower make it clear that iOS App Store users are the who spend the most money on applications, with a growth of 17.7% compared to last year until reaching the $ 85.1 billion.

In the case of Android and Chrome OS, we see how Google Play would have generated revenues of $ 47.9 billion, increase 23.5%. This leaves us with the App Store generates 1.8 times more money than Google Play.

The applications that generate the most money in each application store are TikTok and Google One on the App Store and Google Play respectively.

Regarding downloads, Google Play is the application store that generates the most installations, with 111.3 billion in 2021, compared to 108.5 billion in 2020. In the App Store, downloads have fallen by 6.1 points, going from 34,400 million to 32,3300 million.

In that sense, TikTok remains the most downloaded app overall, with 745.9 billion installs through the two main app stores. Interestingly, on Google Play Facebook is still the most downloaded app, with 500,900 million.

If we go on to talk about games, the figures also grow compared to last year, increasing revenues by 12.6% to reach the 89.6 billion dollars generated. That, even though the share of games within the global revenue has fallen compared to the previous two years.

Be that as it may, on Google Play, games represent 78% of the Google Play Store revenue, and 61.5% of the App Store revenue. This translates into an expense of $ 52.3 billion by iOS users, and by $ 37.3 billion by Android.

Of all the games, PUBG Mobile has been the one that has generated the most income throughout 2021 across both platforms, although if we take a look at the data of each app store separately, we see that Honor of kings Y Coin Master They are the most profitable in the App Store and Google Play respectively.

However, neither of the two aforementioned titles are the most downloaded from the app stores. Regarding number of downloads, Garena Free Fire is the most popular title overall, closely followed by the mythical Subway Surfers, which continues to accumulate successes after becoming the first mobile game in history to reach 1 billion downloads.

