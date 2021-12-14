The Hollywood actor who believed Meghan Markle could end up as Diana of Wales

The arrival of Meghan Markle to the British royal family has meant a revolution, which has shown some crown seams. Undoubtedly, the story of Princess Diana of Wales seems to be repeating itself, who dared to separate from Prince Charles in 1992, after 11 years of a marriage that forced him to change even his way of dressing, to be “at the height” of the royalty. The mother of Princes William and Harry met her death in 1997, after a traffic accident in a Paris tunnel, while fleeing the paparazzi, who tried to photograph her with her partner Dodi Al-Fayed. The rebellion of the Duchess of Sussex raises fears that she may repeat the tragic fate of Lady Di.

Actor George Clooney has shown his solidarity with Meghan Markle and compared her to Diana of Wales. “Meghan is being vilified and persecuted in the same way as Diana. History repeats itself. We’ll see how this ends, ”said the Oscar winner. The actor is a friend of the Duchess of Sussex and it is not the first time he has defended her, as on another occasion he has referred to the wife of Prince Harry as “a really kind, smart and intelligent woman.”

Meghan Markle entered the life of the English crown in 2016, when she began her relationship with Prince Harry. But from the beginning the young woman, with a divorce in tow, clashed with strict English protocol, and with the orders of Queen Elizabeth II. Much like what happened with Lady Di four decades ago. But the Duchess of Sussex not only brought headaches to the queen, but also to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, with whom she maintains differences and an obvious distance. The disagreements between the two have spread to the press, which has intensified the conflict. Although, recently, Meghan allegedly called Kate to try to soften the relationship, because she knows of the influence of Prince William’s wife in the British royal family, and because eventually the Duchess of Cambridge could be crowned as Queen consort.

Just as the Duchess of Sussex revolutionized the English crown, Diana Spencer, just 20 years old, did the same in 1981. Harry’s mother was subjected to high media and social pressure, amid the protocol rules of Queen Elizabeth, which contrasted with the authenticity of the wife of Charles of Wales. Her concern for charitable causes, her fashion style, her spontaneous statements and her tragic death made her a true myth of British culture, and she is perhaps the most famous and photographed woman in the world.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down from their roles in the British royal family, they found support in friends and former fellow Meghan actors, including George Clooney himself, legendary footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham, as well as filmmaker Tyler Perry. who gave them his luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, until they found their definitive home in Santa Barbara. Perhaps Diana of Wales did not manage to escape in time, and that is why Meghan Markle and Harry are betting on a life away from the royal family for “mental health”.