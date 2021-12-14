The hellish scene of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman

More than 30 years after its premiere, Pretty woman still giving reasons to talk about. That movie of Garry marshall starring Julia Roberts Y Richard Gere It has so many memorable scenes that it is difficult to choose one in particular, but if we asked its female star perhaps she would tell us that one of the most unforgettable was her immersion in the bathtub to the sound of Kissby Prince. And not because of its comic romanticism but because of the tragedy that it unleashed on the set.

Everything seems very ideal and fun for the public, however it was a real disaster behind the cameras that could have cost Julia the beautiful red hair.

The 90s were marked by many films that today we continue to watch with the same enthusiasm as on their release date. Ghost, Titanic, Interview with a vampire and of course, Pretty woman are some of them. And in the case of the romantic comedy that we remember on this occasion, we could say that it was one of those projects in which the gods conspired so that everything came out perfectly. Only with the theme they already had much of the ground gained in their time: a modern Cinderella and prostitute by profession who finds the prince who was the architect of her rescue in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard. If those who put a face on it were Richard and Julia, the thing was done. He was already a successful heartthrob and she was pointing out ways after getting her first Oscar nomination for Steel magnolias.

The chemistry between the two in front of the cameras made the sparks fly in each of their encounters. The laugh of the one who ended up crowning herself as America’s bride plus the irresistible gray hair and mischievous face of the once gigolo, they were the perfect team to dazzle audiences immediately. And boy did they. That little movie that started with a budget of just $ 14 million, far surpassed them, getting a worldwide gross that exceeded $ 463 million.

But as is often the case in life, nothing is perfect, not even Pretty woman. Filming, like all others, had its tense moments and unexpected accidents such as the earthquake that prevented the filming of the famous opera scene in the tremendous San Francisco theater. They had to contrive and build a fictional set in an express time that finally saved the situation. Julia’s exaggerated thinness was also a handicap. But nothing that marketing tricks couldn’t fix. After we were all enthralled by the famous poster of the film, it turns out that the body that is seen is not hers but that of a double to which they ended up adding the head of the actress.

Small inconveniences of those who got out of trouble thanks to that marvel that is technology. But there are things that this lifesaver called a computer can’t fix. And this is what happened in the mythical bathtub scene.

Vivian and Edward have just agreed to spend one more week together. A news worthy of being celebrated, and what better way than in the bathtub of the luxurious Regent Beverly Wilshire hotel. The idea was to fill it up with foam to give it a more glamorous touch and in this way hide the supposedly naked body of the actress.

As she left her skin chanting to the rhythm of Prince and plunging into the water over and over again, her hair became increasingly discolored and the water increasingly red.. In the attempt to create such an ideal illusion in the bathtub, they ended up spoiling Julia’s fabulous hair. The whole thing sounds funny but it was a great upset at the time. The filming was going against the clock and had to continue filming. But this setback meant making a break to treat the protagonist’s long and delicate mane that had to be immediately taken care of by the hairdressing team (not even her red hair was real!).

On the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary reunion, the actress and her companions remembered the event with laughter. “I remember being in the bathtub with my hair dyed red, they had a very strong detergent to create the bubbles. I would go in and out of the water over and over again”, He recalled in the program TODAY from NBC in 2015. “In the end the liquid had removed all my dye. As I was about to go home, Carol, the person who did my hair, looked at me and asked, “Why do you have blonde hair?” We had a hair color emergency at 10pm because of the bathtub”, He described.

Now it all sounds very funny, but back then and in the rush to get all the scenes in time for production, this was a real tragedy. The hair incident was solved that same night with an emergency hairdressing session that gave its protagonist his reddish hair back a few hours later. Details that as spectators we did not even notice. For that they have a lot to blame, in addition to the wonderful editing and post production team, its two main protagonists.

And it is that as much as the bad tongues assure that between Julia and Richard there was bad vibes, nothing could be further from reality. His own protagonists revealed the special connection that emerged between them from the minute they met in the actor’s apartment. The impression that his partner gave him was so good that he practically forgot the presence of the Marshall, the director, also at the meeting. “I don’t remember Garry, I only remember the girl”He joked in this interview with Matt Lauer. “We like each other immediately”He added.

The spark between them was instantaneous. The director recalled in the interview, held a year before his death in 2016, how returning from the bathroom to the meeting he saw the future film couple from afar. It was like seeing two boyfriends mad in love. “I went out and saw the two of them at the end of the hall looking at each other and right there I said to myself ‘what chemistry and they hardly know each other!’”, He explained in this tribute. It already had its protagonists.

Gere still wasn’t sure if he would take the role. It was his golden age and scripts were piling up on his table. A gesture from his colleague, then a total stranger to him, was what immediately convinced him to accept the role of his life. The actor was on the phone with Marshall, who was just asking him what his decision was on the matter. Did he stay with the project or not? “Julia was on the other side of the table, she took a post it, wrote something and showed it to me: ‘Please say yes.’ I found it so sweet that I said to the director ‘I just said yes’”.

Everything rolled perfectly from there. They lived moments as beautiful as they were complicated, but always marked by the union and the chemistry between them. When it comes to choosing a favorite scene, Julia doesn’t exactly stick with the bathroom scene. It was fun to watch, but not to shoot, especially after the incident with her hair. She stays with the moment when she meets her savior in the middle of the street and ends up driving her spectacular Lotus. What few know is that at that time, this 21-year-old girl did not know how to drive. Fortunately, the thing did not get older or cause any accidents, but the laughter was not taken away by anyone. “I was going very fast but things went well“Joked the director in said program.

For Richard, his favorite scenes, without a doubt, boil down to Julia. “Whichever she was walking on, it was so much fun, it was all legs”He said, referring to the famous unforgettable ensemble from the beginning of the film. Between the endless boots, the blonde wig and that XXL red jacket that they borrowed from a boy who was passing by in exchange for some Disney tickets, Julia’s look became the laughingstock of the team, always with good intentions. So it is clear, bad vibes between the protagonists, nothing at all.

The success of the film cannot be measured by the awards it won, but it can be measured by the scope it had. He reached the most remote places on the planet and hit. Richard will never forget the day he traveled to Borneo for one of his charity trips. A corner of the world where cinema is precisely not among its priorities. “I was in the middle of nowhere, I get on a boat and suddenly we stop on the side and someone appears who starts yelling at me ‘Pretty woman’s man!’. They hadn’t seen a movie in their life, but Pretty woman had”He said with a laugh.

Only in Spain has it been broadcast 35 times and all with very decent audience ratings. The first time it was shown on television after its premiere in 1990 was on TVE, 4 years later. The reception was brutal. It attracted 9,223,000 viewers and a 55.6% audience share, according to the consulting firm Barlovento Comunicación at that time. From there it has not stopped parading through the grid of public and private channels.

If I had to choose my favorite scene, without a doubt, I would stick with the ending, as predictable as it is romantic. And leaving aside the historical review of the plot with a prostitute damsel in distress rescued by a millionaire prince who would surely make more than one study think twice today, this romantic classic invites you to believe that happy endings exist. And dreams, whether in Hollywood or Conchinchina, can be fulfilled, even in the worst of circumstances.

Those who want to see it again can take advantage of TNT (Movistar +) replacing it this Sunday, February 21, or rent it on platforms such as Rakuten, Google Play or Apple TV.

