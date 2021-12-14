The five most searched movies on Google this 2021

As every year, Google makes a review of the most relevant searches and trends of the year. In its listings, the American company compiles the topics that were most searched for on its platform. The pandemic, movies, music, celebrities, politics, all in lists that you can find on Google.

For it, Google (owned by Aphabet) highlighted various search themes, with doomscrolling and pirate songs being the most viewed culture themes. In addition to information for vaccination and medical records.

However, one of the most prominent topics was the movies, the cinemas had to be closed for quite some time, and several of the premieres that were budgeted for 2020 or 2021 were delayed, canceled or sent directly to streaming. Which caused people to search for information on their favorite movies or where to watch them.

Most searched movies on Google

In the list of Most Wanted Movies of 2021 There are several already announced for this year, although it was feared that their premieres would be canceled again, all could reach the screen in one way or another. Here we present the top 5 of the most searched:

Cruella:

Films with the ‘origins’ of some famous people from popular culture have become a hit in the cinema, which is why this year the story of the 101 Dalmatian villain could be appreciated in her beginnings and how she became the person what is.

Played by Oscar winner Emma Stone, the film was a box office success and a fan favorite for several months after its release, and ranked fifth in searches for Google.

Black Widow:

A year is what fans had to wait to see this movie because, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney decided to cancel the premiere and delayed it for up to a year in which everyone wanted to know what had happened to this part of the movie. life of Natasha Romanoff.

The fact that actress Scarlett Johansson decided to sue the Marvel production company for having sent the film on its premiere through its streaming platform, Disney +, should also help to place itself in fourth place, in the end the actress and the studio came to an agreement to resolve the dispute.

Venom

And speaking of superheroes, Sony returned to the world of arachnids with the second installment of ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, an intermission that continued to please fans with the performance of Tom Hardy, again as Eddie Brock.

The reason that it is ahead of others could be due to its post-credits scene, in which it is related to a future Marvel film that is about to be released this December 2021.

Godzilla vs Kong

The fight of the year was not between the Japanese lizard of hundreds of meters high against the gorilla that attacked New York in the past, the real duel was between the fans of the film who debated every second on social networks who should win, although in the end they all became friends in the movie theater.

The film had a good impact at the box office and its impact on networks made it the second most searched film of 2021 on Google.

Eternals

The latest film from the Marvel world, shot by current Best Director Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, Eternals was a highly anticipated movie since its announcement several years ago, and fans made it known by placing it on the most wanted list. of the year 2021 in Google.

With its cast of stars like Angleina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington and even Harry Styless, the film was a good way to quell the cravings before the release of Marvel’s most anticipated film, ‘Spiderman: No Way Home. ‘.

