The first trailer with Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald arrives

There is less left to enjoy the new prequel to the adventures of ‘Harry Potter’, ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’. Although for the premiere you have to wait until the next April 8, 2022, and will only be available in theaters, has already been released on first trailer of this movie.

After ‘Fantastic beasts and where to find them’ and ‘Fantastic beasts: the crimes of Grindelwald’, the ‘potterheads’ wait for the new installment of the Harry Potter parallel saga created by JK Rowling herself it will be shorter than expected.

Directed by David Yates, a filmmaker who was also in charge of the other two Fantastic Beasts films and the last four Harry Potter installments, the film is not without controversy. And it is that this time there is an important change: the actor Johnny Deep will not be the one who plays the character of Grindelwald after the controversy over a complaint of alleged abuse.

This time, Mads Mikkelsen takes over of this paper. Small details of his interpretation can already be seen in the trailer released by the Warner Bros production company through its social networks to whet your appetite.

In addition, ‘Harry Potter’ fans will be able to soak up new content very soon, since ‘HBO’ has organized a meeting for next January 1, 2022 on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the premiere from ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’.

Of course, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will participate in this tribute. But they will not be alone: ​​Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna will also appear in this very special program. Lynch.