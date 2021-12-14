The dream that PaisaVlogs lacks to fulfill

He is the most searched character on Google in Colombia since 2004. We visited his studio in Medellín.

Daniel Patiño greets with a smile in which a diamond that is embedded in one of his side teeth shines. He lives on a 13th floor, with a great view of Medellín. PaisaVlogs, the most searched influencer on Google in Colombia since 2004, has a life full of eccentricities and luxuries. He just turned 27 years old, he is a fan of Independiente Medellín, a year and a half ago he entered the cryptocurrency business and owns a hamburger restaurant located in the 70 sector. -How it all started? –I am very empirical, since 2008 I started working on YouTube, with a tutorial channel where he taught how to download programs, how to make the computer faster, he was very nerdy, he was in school. Now I live from the brand I created, from my face, that is what gives me to live, my numbers on Instagram, contracts with big brands in the world. My YouTube channel was the basis of everything and I never forget that I came from there.

Daniel Patiño currently has more than 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. PHOTO Edwin Bustamante

At 16 he got the first tattoo on his left arm and At 18 he received the first 100 million pesos for a couple of campaigns in which he participated. With that money he bought his first car (today he is in an Audi) and left his family home. Nowadays, Patiño can charge for a 15-second storie on Instagram up to a million pesoss; for a package of three, up to 2,700,000 pesos, and for the posts (reels, photos or long videos) much more, but that figure does not reveal it. He no longer teaches how to download shows, but talks about his daily life and talks to famous people. He has his study in his apartment: there are two computers, microphones, lights. There he records, edits videos and broadcasts live on Twitch. In the background hang the two plates that YouTube gave him when he achieved 100,000 and one million subscribers. It is also accompanied by a sculpture that is at the entrance, it is a golden Buddha. This place smells of cinnamon and is lit by neon lights. —I am very energetic, I light candles every day and play music to call the angels. This is a guild where peace is very ephemeral because all the time the numbers are playing with the mind, but I try to be very serene and when I need professional help I go to the psychologist and my spiritual guide.