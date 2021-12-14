The controversial love story of Max Verstappen with Kelly Piquet

After becoming the F1 champion, the Red Bull Dutchman hugged his partner Kelly Piquet in one of the images that traveled the world. But how did this relationship come about and why is it controversial?

This Sunday, Max verstappen left his name embodied in golden letters in the history of the Formula 1, to the become world champion of the 2021 season, after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and starring in one of the most epic scenes when defeating Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race.

Once the finish line was crossed and with the title already secured, the Dutchman from Red bull racing he celebrated over his car, and shortly after he ran to greet his friends. The first of those hugs was for her current partner, Kelly Piquet, daughter of the ex-driver and multi-champion in the highest category of motorsport, Nelson Piquet.

The sensation pilot and Kelly Piquet made their relationship official this year and provoked controversy among the followers. The main reason? The Brazilian is the ex-girlfriend of Daniil Kvyat, Verstappen’s former partner in Red Bull’s rider development structure. As if that were not enough, the Russian was replaced from the team seat by Max himself in the team for the 2016 Spanish GP.

The life of Kelly in the Formula 1 pits, also for accompanying his older brother Nelsinho (former Formula 1 and Formula E driver), allowed him to meet Kvyat in 2017, and from there begin to forge a relationship. In the year 2019 they had their only daughter, Penelope, but in March 2020 they decided to finish it all. There the Verstappen moment would begin.

When did love start?

In October 2020, Max Verstappen publicly separated from his then partner, Dilara Sanlik, and two months later the rumors of romance with Piquet. By the end of the year everything was clearer: the pilot enjoyed the New Year in Brazil with the model’s family 33 years old, and began to be seen more easily through social networks

Piquet, Verstappen’s amulet

In most of the races of this 2021 it was possible to observe Kelly Piquet supporting her boyfriend from the Red Bull Racing sector. During the season the kiss the helmet that she gave him after the triumph in the Monaco GP. After the competition in Brazil, it was Max who visited the entire Piquet family and had himself photographed with Nelson (his ‘father-in-law’). And finally, the final embrace of relief after the consecrating world title.