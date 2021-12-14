The competition for the Golden Globes begins … without stars

After widespread criticism led the Golden Globes organization to lose its televised awards ceremony and review its membership, the Foreign Press Association of Hollywood (HFPA, according to its acronym in English) went ahead with the announcement of the nominees for its film and television awards despite skepticism from the entertainment industry.

The HFPA, which typically has a handful of movie stars announcing nominees, now called Snoop Dogg, who read the list yesterday morning wearing sunglasses and a red hat from a Beverly Hills hotel. Most of the movie studios, PR firms, and top-tier talent haven’t gotten very involved with the group this year.. Critics have said it is too early for the HFPA to return to business as usual.

Typically, the reading would trigger a flurry of delight among the nominees and their studios, who would tout their triumphs on social media and in phone calls with journalists. But yesterday, no nominee immediately celebrated, at least publicly.

The press association claims that in the nine months since its 2021 gala, it has been reformed. “HFPA 2.0,” says newly elected President Helen Hoehne. The group has added a diversity director, revised its board of directors, added 21 new members, including six black journalists; brought in the NAACP for a five-year partnership, and updated its code of conduct.

All of this came after the Los Angeles Times detailed some of the HFPA’s unethical behavior and revealed that its 87 voting members did not include any black journalists. The studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 public relations firms said their clients would not participate in the event until the HFPA implemented “profound and lasting change.” Tom Cruise sent his three Balloons back to the group’s headquarters.

NBC, the Globes television network announced that it will not broadcast the awards in 2022 because “a change of this magnitude requires time and work.” The Globes have still set a date for January 9, but have not shared details on what kind of ceremony it would be..

Main nominees

Movie theater

Drama movie: “Belfast”, “CODA”, “Dune”, “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog”.

Musical or comedy film: “Cyrano”, “Don’t Look Up”, “Licorice Pizza”, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” and “West Side Story.”

Director: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”; Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” and Denis Villeneuve, “Dune.”

Drama actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci” and Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”

Drama actor: Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Will Smith, “King Richard” and Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Animated tape: “Encanto”, “Flee”, “Luca”, “My Sunny Maad” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”.

TV

Drama series: “Lupine”, “The Morning Show”, “Pose”, “Squid Game” and “Succession”.

Limited series or movie made for TV: “Dopesick”, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”, “Maid”, “Mare of Easttown” and “The Underground Railroad”.

