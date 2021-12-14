The benefits of compassion

The human being is moving away from the values ​​that make him happy such as peace, patience, humility, joy, and generosity. There are several lines of thought that help to return to the natural state of mind and thus regain balance. In recent years many studies support the conclusion that the development of compassion and altruism have a positive effect on our physical and emotional health.

For example, David Mc Clelland, a psychologist at Harvard University, showed a group of students a film about Mother Teresa working among the sick and poor in Calcutta. The students stated that the film had stimulated their feelings of compassion. Later, the students’ saliva was analyzed and an increase in the level of immunoglobulin A, an antibody that helps fight respiratory infections, was found. In another study conducted by James House at the University of Michigan Research Center, researchers found that volunteering regularly, interacting with others in terms of benevolence and compassion, dramatically increased life expectancy and, probably, also the general vitality. Many researchers in the new field of mind-body medicine have made similar discoveries and concluded that positive states of mind can improve our physical health.

In addition to its beneficial effects on physical health, there is evidence that compassion and caring for others contribute to maintaining good emotional health. Opening up to help others induces a sense of happiness and serenity. In a thirty-year study with a group of Harvard graduates, researcher George Vaillant concluded that an altruistic lifestyle is a basic component of good mental health.

In a survey by Alían Luks, conducted among several thousand people who regularly participated in activities of service, apostolate, more than 90% reported having a feeling of “enthusiasm” associated with the activity, characterized by an increase in energy and self-esteem and a kind of euphoria. Being helpful provided not only an interaction that was emotionally nurturing but also that “help-maker serenity,” linked to the relief of disturbances derived from stress.

I think there is no need to go to experiments and surveys to confirm the correctness of your point of view. We can discover the close links that exist between compassion and happiness in our lives and the lives of those around us, I invite you dear readers to be busy, active, helpful people, support causes, altruistic projects, that motivates each of us to be happy compassionate and knowledge will be born in us about each act and action of our daily actions.