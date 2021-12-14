The 7 key productions for the future of the Marvel Multiverse

After the movie ‘Endgame’, Disney began with new productions to shape Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In this 2021 new series were presented that were very well received by the public, like ‘WandaVision’, ‘Loki’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. Then came the long-awaited premiere of Black Widow (scheduled for last year but delayed by the covid pandemic), which is chronologically after ‘Civil War’. And ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ came, followed by ‘Eternals’, which had several detractors.

One of the last productions of the year is ‘Hawkeye’, with Clint Barton and his new apprentice Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). But without a doubt, the most anticipated of the whole year is ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, with which it will open the way to the multiverse which was already featured in Loki.

However, there are other productions that will begin to arrive in 2022 and that will be key in the MCU’s Multiverse. Here we present 7 that will give a lot to talk about.

1. Doctor Strange in the Mutiverse of Madness

Until now it had been revealed that Scarlet Witch and quite possibly Spider-man, they will be in the movie. If the rumors are true, they will face an unexpected villain.

Marvel has planned a ‘multiverse trilogy‘formed by WandaVision,’ Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘and Doctor Strange 2. But until now, the one who could be the great villain of the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch had remained off the radar of the fans.

According to Daniel Ritchman through his Patreon account, the powerful and evil being known as Shuma-Gorath he’s set to be featured in the MCU, and he’ll be the big baddie the Sorcerer Supreme has to face.

2. Thor: Love and Thunder

The plot of the fourth solo installment of the superhero played by has not yet been revealed. Chris Hemsworth. What is certain is that Natalie Portman will return as Jane Foster, as well as Lady Sif, played by Jamie Alexander.

Taika Waititi has revealed that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ it will be more emotional and intense of what was ‘Ragnarok’. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.

3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

Chadwick Boseman’s death from cancer in 2020 upset plans for the second Black Panther movie.

The first information indicated that the film will feature Namor within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that, in addition, will be the main antagonist of the film.

The medium The Disinsider shared a description of the plot of the film by Ryan Coogler, which he repeats as director after the success of the first installment, according to which it is confirmed that the film will deal with the war among the inhabitants of Wakanda, without their leader T’Challa and the forces of Atlantis.

4. She-Hulk

In the past Disney + Day the first teaser of ‘She-Hulk ‘, in which Tatiana Maslany is seen turned into Jennifer Walters.

It is a series that will have a marked comedy tone And that comes with a warning: “Don’t put me in a bad mood!”

The series has planned its premiere in 2022.

5. Moon Knight

The Disney + Moon Knight series found its villain in Ethan Hawke, who will also debut in the Marvel Universe.

He will play the antagonist of Marvel fiction that will feature Oscar Isaac as the protagonist.

6. Secret Invasion

The series will be based on the history of the comics of the Skrulls, aliens who already appeared in Captain Marvel, who infiltrate Earth and transform into famous Marvel superheroes.

Emilia clarke joins confirmed Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. The cast also features Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo in as-yet unknown roles.

Clarke will be the fourth Game of Thromes star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the appearances of Peter Dinklage in Infinity War and Kit Harington and Richard Madden in Eternals.

7. Ms. Marvel

A young superhero prepares her landing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s about Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani and that he presented his first images in the framework of Disney + Day.

The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinouy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as lead writer.

Ms Marvel is coming to Disney + in summer 2022.

