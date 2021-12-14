The 24 original series and films that Disney + premieres in 2022 – Series News

‘Cars on the Road’, ‘Ms. Marvel ‘,’ She-Hulk ‘,’ Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘,’ Willow ‘and’ Hocus Pocus 2 ‘are some of the titles that will hit the streaming service next year.





The countdown begins to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the new year. In just over two weeks, we will fully enter 2022, and surely you already want to know what he has prepared for you, on film and on television. To get you started, we bring you a compilation with some of the original titles that Disney + plans to release throughout the 365 days of 2022.

New animated series like Los Proud: Louder and Proud and Cars on the Road; long-awaited sequels like Hocus Pocus 2 and Willow; new titles from the Marvel Universe, like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk; and from the Star Wars Universe, like Obi-Wan Kenobi. As if that were not enough, Disney + will continue with its commitment to documentary series and in 2022 they will see the light of Unlimited With Chris Hemsworth and America: Extraordinary Landscapes.

But there will also be room for new feature films such as Sneakerella. Cinderella In Slippers, Chip’n Dale: Rescue Rangers and The princess, among other. Don’t wait any longer and discover what news Disney + will give you throughout 2022.

Disney

-SERIES-

‘The Proud: louder and proud’

The Proud: Louder and Prouder is the animated series sequel to the original that Disney Channel aired from 2001 to 2005. The fiction follows the great Penny Proud, now a 14-year-old teenager, who continues to experience funny situations with her parents, her two twin brothers , BeBe and CeCe, and their grandmother Suga Mama. While Penny tries to get along with her new neighbor, her mother begins a new professional career, while her father continues to pursue his dreams.

‘Cars on the Road’





The unforgettable Lightning McQueen and his inseparable friend Mate return with a new adventure in the Pixar animated series, Cars on the road. In it, the characters who conquered the big screen in 2006 continue their experience together on the asphalt of the road.

‘Moon Knight’





Oscar Isaac is the protagonist of Moon Knight, another of the new series that will arrive on Disney + throughout 2022. Created by Jeremy Slater, the fiction tells the story of Marc Spector, an expert in combat who loses his life during one of his missions in Egypt. Marc returns to life when he is resurrected by the god of the Moon, Khonsh, who also endows him with a series of supernatural powers. Upon being considered dead, he decides to adopt a double identity, as millionaire Steven Grant and taxi driver Jake Lockley, in order to continue fighting crime.

‘She-Hulk’





She-hulk is one of the new series in the Marvel Universe that Disney + will premiere sometime in 2022. Starring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth, the fiction presents Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who acquires part of the skills of her cousin, Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, upon receiving his blood in an urgent transfusion. The series will show how Jennifer tries to learn to control these powers in order to help those in need.

‘Ms. Marvel ‘





Bisha K. Ali is the creator of Ms. Marvel, another of the fictions that will be added to the Marvel Universe next year. The story narrates the experiences of Kamala Klan, a young Pakistani, who lives in New Jersey, whose main hobby is the world of superheroes, and at only 16 years old she becomes one of them. Kamala must learn to put into practice her new abilities, which give her the ability to heal and change her appearance.

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’





Ewan McGregor is the protagonist of Obi-Wan Kenobi, one of the new series in the Star Wars universe that Disney + premieres in 2022. The plot takes place eight years after what happened in Episode III, Revenge of the Sith, and 12 years before Episode IV, A New Hope. A period of time that will focus on some of the passages lived by the Jedi knight of the old Gatalactic Republic.

‘Willow’





Another of the original series that comes to Disney + in 2022 is Willow. Conceived as a sequel to the legendary 80s film, the story focuses once again on Willow Ufgood – played again by Warwick Davis – but this time years after the events that occurred years after the end of the original film.

‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’





The Spiderwick Chronicles is another of the new original series that Disney + plans to premiere next year. The fiction, inspired by the saga of youth novels by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, will revolve around the Grace family, formed by the twins Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and their mother Helen. When they move into their new home, they soon begin to suspect that their great-great-son was hiding a dark mystery, related to a secret from the past. A mystery that could lead them to discover a magical world.

‘America: Extraordinary Landscapes’

America: Extraordinary Landscapes is one of the new documentary series that you will be able to see on Disney + next year. From the hand of National Geographic, a journey through the wonders that the American continent hides is shown, from its infinite skies to its purple mountains.

‘No Limits With Chris Hemsworth’

No Limits With Chris Hemsworth is another of the National Geographic docuseries that Disney + will premiere in 2022. Hemsworth travels the world in search of the most extreme physical and mental challenges to try to show how far the human body is capable of reaching.

-FILMS-

‘Hocus Pocus 2’





One of the original movies that you will be able to see on Disney + sometime in 2022 is Hocus Pocus 2. The long-awaited sequel to Return of the Witches will once again feature Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, as Sarah, Winifred and Mary Sanderson, respectively. The genuine Sanderson sisters are brought back to life thanks to a group of young people who do not know what they are capable of.

‘Disenchanted’





Fourteen years after the premiere of Enchanted: The Giselle Story, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey return to star in Disenchanted, the sequel directed by Adam Shankman. At the moment, the plot of this long-awaited second part is unknown, which will arrive exclusively on Disney + in 2022.

‘Cheaper By The Dozen’





Cheaper By The Dozen is the working title of the remake of the family comedy Twelve at Home, which will premiere on Disney + sometime in 2022.

Chip’n Dale: Rescue Rangers





The genuine chipmunks Chip and Chop are the protagonists of Chip’n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the live action film that Disney will release throughout 2022. On this occasion, they are in command of a detective agency to investigate cases related to other animals. Together with them, the mice, Gadget Hackwrench and Monterey Jack, and the fly Zipper will work.

‘Sneakerella. Cinderella In Slippers’





In February 2022 he arrives at Disney + Sneakerella. Cinderella In Slippers, an innovative version of the classic Cinderella. Lexi Underwood and Chosen Jacobs are the protagonists of the film that tells the story of El, a young man who dreams of becoming a designer of sneakers. His dreams seem closer when he meets Kira, the daughter of one of basketball’s biggest stars. Together with her, and her fairy godmother, he finally puts aside his fears and will face his stepfather to reach the top.

STAR

-SERIES-

‘Pam & Tommy’

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are the protagonists of Pam & Tommy, the series that will premiere on Star in 2022. The plot revolves around the story behind the first viral video in history, that of the actress Pamela Anderson and the musician Tommy Lee. A ‘sex tape’ with a touch of humor.

‘Welcome To Wrexham’





The documentary series Welcome to wrexham is another of the novelties that will be incorporated, in 2022, to the Star catalog on Disney +. The story tells how the inhabitants of Wrexham (United Kingdom), regained the illusion when actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynold bought the historic football club in the city.

‘Pistol’





Pistol is another documentary series that Star plans to release in 2022. Inspired by the memoirs of Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, it reveals a new perspective on one of the great myths of rock music.

‘The Dropout’





Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews and William H. Macy are the protagonists of The Dropout, the fiction that tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes. This Silicon Valley entrepreneur went from being one of the richest young women in the world to being in the crosshairs of justice when her scam was discovered.

‘Dear Mama’



Independent



Dear mama is the title of the documentary series that Star will premiere in 2022. In it, the life and legacy of the hip hop icon, who died in 1996, is narrated. Tupac Shakur.

‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’





Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan lead the cast of Fleishman Is In Trouble, the fiction that you will see in Star, from Disney +, in 2022. Inspired by the homonic novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, the story follows Toby Fleishman, a divorced man who decides to try his hand at dating apps. When he begins to see the great success he has among women, his ex disappears leaving him in charge of his children. Now he will have to deal with life as a father, his new promotion at work and all those suitors who want to meet him.

‘Immigrant’





Immigrant is the title of another of the new series that will arrive on Disney + in 2022. Starring Kumail Nanjiani, the fiction tells the story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the well-known Indian-American businessman who founded Chippendales, a dance company dedicated especially to male striptease.

-FILMS-

‘Prey’





Prey is the title of one of the new films that comes to Star in 2022. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film tells the origin of the mythical Predator, the most bloodthirsty predator in the history of mankind. The events occur in the Comanche Nation, three centuries ago, at which time the Predators arrive to destroy the tribesmen.

‘The Princess’





Joey King is the protagonist of The princess, the film directed by Le-Van Kiet that will hit Disney + in 2022. The story follows a princess who decides to steel herself to fight a group of mercenaries who threaten to end her kingdom.

