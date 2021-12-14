The 10 saddest Christmas movies to watch during the holidays

Christmas movies are not always your typical romantic love story that premieres on various channels throughout the year. While it is true that these are often good-natured and upbeat storylines that give the whole family a good jolt of Christmas cheer, this is not always the case with every Christmas movie.

The holiday season can be tough for some people, and the thought of watching endless and overly lighthearted Christmas movies can become seriously depressing. For those who want a little dose of sadness in their Christmas movie experience, these are the movies for them. Although movies have happy endings, they are not short of depressing moments.

10 Wonderful life is a must see at Christmas

It’s a Wonderful Life is a 1946 classic Christmas film based on the fairy tale The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern. The film, surprisingly, did not receive the best reviews when it was released. It was not until it became public knowledge that Life wonderful acquired its status as a classic.

The movie follows the life of James Stewart’s character, George Bailey, a Bedford Falls businessman. George’s business is doomed after a mishap, so he contemplates suicide to get the life insurance money. Clarence, his guardian angel, reveals to him the alternate timeline that George was never born on. George is devastated by what he sees and wishes to return to his old life.

9 A Christmas Carol is a classic Dickens tale

Christmas story It is a story that most people are familiar with. It was originally a novel published by Charles Dickens in 1843, which has been adapted into various films over the years. One of the most famous adaptations is the oldest film, Scrooge, released in 1935. The classic story follows the life of the grumpy old man Ebenezer Scrooge and his distaste for Christmas. Scrooge declines an invitation to dinner from his nephew and dismisses people in search of donations.

Four ghosts visit Scrooge: Jacob Marley, the ghost of Christmas past, the ghost of Christmas present, and the ghost of Christmas to come. The visits transform Scrooge into a changed man who now appreciates Christmas and acquires a sense of generosity.

8 Meet Me In St. Louis is a culturally significant movie

Meet Me in St. Louis is a 1944 Christmas musical starring Judy Garland as Esther Smith. The Smith family is financially well off and lives in St. Louis in 1903, shortly before the Louisiana World Shopping Fair. Esther falls in love with her next door neighbor, John Truitt, but her heart breaks when she learns that her family has to relocate to New York because of her father’s job.

Esther’s younger sister, Tootie, is also heartbroken about the move and worries that Santa Claus won’t find them in their new home. Tootie angrily destroys the snowmen in her front yard, and this is what causes her father to change his mind to stay in St.

7 Jack Frost was a box office flop, but it’s still depressing

JackFrost is a Christmas fantasy film released in 1998 and starring Michael Keaton and Kelly Preston. Keaton plays Jack Frost, the singer and harmonica player for the band Jack Frost in the fictional Medford, CO. Jack gifts his magic harmonica to his 11-year-old son, Charlie, before he is killed in a car accident during a terrible snowstorm.

Charlie is very sad about the death of his father and plays the harmonica to remember it. The magic harmonica revives his father, but places his spirit on a snowman in Charlie’s front yard. Jack frost it was an absolute flop at the box office, possibly because it’s such a depressing movie.

6 Love Actually follows 10 heartbreaking stories around the holidays

Love Actually is a critically acclaimed Christmas-themed romantic comedy that features many famous British actors, including Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln long before their stint. The walking dead. The film follows ten separate stories leading up to Christmas Day, with an epilogue set a month after the holiday.

The ten stories are interrelated, and all have their share of depressing moments. One of them is when Emma Thompson’s character Karen discovers that her husband is having an affair.

5 Collateral beauty is about accepting pain

Collateral beauty is a 2016 film starring Will Smith with Kate Winslet, Keira Knightley, and Edward Norton in supporting roles. Smith plays the main protagonist, Howard Inlet, an advertising executive struggling with grief over the death of his 6-year-old daughter two years earlier.

Howard’s three colleagues hire a private investigator and three actors to prove that he is unfit to run the company. The three actors play the roles of “Time”, “Love” and “Death” to manipulate Howard. The film reveals that Howard’s three co-workers are also dealing with their own personal issues in this heartbreaking Christmas movie.

4 Both Home Alone Movies Have Sad Elements

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York has a lot of funny moments, just like the previous movie. Although, also like the previous movie, it does have its fair share of heartbreaking moments. The depressing plot of the first film is how viewers discover the backstory of old man Marley, whom Kevin is initially afraid of.

A homeless woman befriends Kevin in the second film known as the “Pigeon Lady.” Kevin learns of his former life when they listen to a concert at Carnegie Hall together. Later, Kevin gives her the second turtledove to symbolize their new friendship.

3 Last Christmas has the biggest plot twist in the history of Christmas movies

The 2019 Romantic Comedy Movie Last christmas It may have the biggest plot twist in the history of Christmas movies. Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding portray each other as love interests for this film set in London around the holidays. Clarke’s character, Kate Andrich, works as an elf in a Christmas shop and has a pretty tough family life. Kate’s mother has depression and her father doesn’t like his job. Kate meets Golding’s character, Tom Webster, outside the Christmas store, and her life begins to improve.

Kate tells Tom that she was very ill last year and even needed a heart transplant. Kate begins to do good deeds in her life and to take care of herself. People should see the movie for themselves to see the plot twist. Remember that this movie is very much based on George Michael’s song, “Last Christmas.”

2 Frosty the Snowman melts in a puddle

Frosty the Snowman is one of the acclaimed Christmas television specials produced by Rankin / Bass productions. The film was initially released in 1969, and is based on the Walter E. Rollins and Steve Nelson song of the same title.

The plot of the film centers on young students who build a snowman and bring Frosty to life when they put a magic hat on him. Frosty selflessly takes Karen to a greenhouse to warm her but she becomes a puddle from the heat. Frosty returns with the help of Santa Claus after one of the most heartbreaking scenes that can be seen as a child.

1 The family man shows a look at life from What If

The Family Man is a 2000 romantic drama film starring Nicolas Cage and Téa Leoni. The film opens with college sweethearts Jack and Kate at JFK airport, before Jack leaves for London for an internship at Barclays. Kate is concerned that their relationship will not survive her departure, but Jack assures her that everything will be fine.

The movie advances 13 years, and Jack is now a bachelor in New York City. Jack wakes up on Christmas Day in a life that would have happened if he had stayed with Kate in America. Jack wants to stay in this life, but is unable to do so. He reconnects with Kate in his real life and they have coffee together.