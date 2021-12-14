“Thank you very much to …”: Ariana Grande provided details about her performances with Vevo

UNITED STATES.- During this last month, Ariana Grande has been the focus of attention for the live performances he launched alongside Vevo. In these, he performed some songs from his latest album for the first time live. All of these had a huge impact, reaching millions of views in a matter of days. So the singer was in charge of providing some details about this project.

After sharing the live version of “Off the table“, With The Weeknd, the American singer provided details about these unmissable performances. Through your account Instagram, the celebrity shared some behind-the-scenes footage of some performances. In the footer, he took the opportunity to talk about this project in conjunction with Vevo.

“The last one will come out tomorrow. These series of performances by Positions They have been a great creative dream come true for me. Thanks a lot to Vevo and to all who gave their time, energy and talent for these presentations. This was like building a stage to believe something very special. So I want to acknowledge and say thank you to all who invested their time in this music, “he began by writing. Ariana Grande.

“It was a privilege and a gift for me. Thanks so much to the amazing tydollasign and theweeknd for joining us! It is always an honor and a pleasure. Thank you ”, concluded the singer. Then, he was in charge of mentioning all the accounts of the members of his band, including guitarist, drummer, keyboardist, and backup singers. He even enraptured those in charge of the audio.

In this post, Ariana Grande He showed some images of how the stage was built that he showed in his presentations. He even shared the plane of it, which was covered by a huge light support that provided great clarity to his videos. In just one hour, this post surpassed half a million likes and got around 4,000 comments.