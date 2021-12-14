Sylvester Stallone becomes a mobster in “Kansas City”

Sylvester Stallone creator, actor and director of “Rocky”, joins a new project called “Kansas City”. (Photo by Snap / Shutterstock)

He is one of the Hollywood stars most loved by all. Is about Sylvester Stallone, remembered for his classic roles as the boxer Rocky and the relentless Rambo. He marked a whole generation that wanted to become him and knew adapt to the new times. Now it will be put under the command of Taylor Sheridan, creator among other titles of Yellowstone, one of the series with the most audience in the United States.

“Waiting for this project with great expectation. I look forward to working with the brilliant creator, Taylor Sheridan, and the talented Terrence Winter. ” So he tweeted Stallone on December 7, announcing that he was going to be part of this new project that united him with two talented people from the entertainment industry. He has been acting for more than 50 years and now, for the first time, he will be the protagonist of his own series.

Sylvester Stallone returns to Guardians of the Galaxy as he confirms the lead in “Kansas City”

The series will be called Kansas city and it will be seen by Paramount +. There Stallone will play Sal, a New York mobster who moves precisely to Kansas City, Missouri, from New York. Until now the causes of his trip to Kansas are unknown but it is estimated that he will have to rebuild his empire. According to the US news site Deadline, Sal is far from the familiarity of New York, he will have to face the power dynamics of the Midwestern city, a place decidedly different from the mega city that his mafia family has dominated for years. “On the other hand, when you live a life fueled by power like Sal has done, you tend to create a habit of climbing to the top of the food chain no matter what,” summarizes the post.

The Kansas City producer will be David C. Glasser, who recently gave his opinion on Sheridan Y Stallone: “Taylor is known for the multi-dimensional characters he creates and the complex worlds he builds. Being able to have the legendary Sylvester play one of these characters is a real privilege, “he said.

The director will be nothing more and nothing less than Terence Winter, series scriptwriter The Sopranos and the film The wolf of Wall Street.

It is not the first time Stallone It is part of a series. Already in the 70s he was part of the TV series Police Story, Saturday night Live, The Muppet Show, Las Vegas Y Kojak, and recently made a small appearance, rather a cameo, in the drama This is Us.

Sylvester is currently filming The Mercenaries 4 (I had already finished participating in Suicide Squad), and also just confirmed that he will meet with James gunn to be part of Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3, which is scheduled to premiere on May 5, 2023. That is why it is estimated that the recordings of this production will begin when Stallone finish your work in the fourth installment of The mercenaries. Recall that the actor announced that he will leave this saga and give the legacy to Jason statham, “Who is very capable”, according to his own opinion.

