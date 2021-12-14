Sylvester Stallone almost died shooting Rocky IV: ‘Lundgren pulverized me’

Rocky iv is preparing to celebrate its anniversary and, on the occasion of this event, Sylvester Stallone has reminded us of the moment in which Dolph Lundgren, who plays the dangerous Drago in the feature film of 1985, he almost ended his life in the moment of combat between the two. The fourth installment of the saga of The Italian Colt is one of the most remembered due to the fight between the two actors, causing a series of mixed reviews in its entirety but being a resounding success at the box office.

The feature film is now undergoing a reediting process adding an extra 40 minutes through a director’s cut, and Stallone has taken the opportunity to bring to the fore that moment in which he almost lost his life because a certain realism was sought in the fight and back then Lundgren could punch an oak tree apart if he wanted to, actually sending Stallone to the hospital at the first exchange.

“The first thing we shot was my entrance, Lundgren’s entrance and introductions, and then I got injured during the fight and had to be transferred to intensive care to California from Canada. Lundgren pulverized me. And I didn’t feel it at the time, but Later that night my heart started to swell. My blood pressure rose to 260 and I was close to death. The next thing I remember is I was on a low-altitude emergency flight, in intensive care surrounded by nuns, and then after that, he had to go back and finish the fight, “explains Stallone.

A new title; Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago

That Stallone reissue, moreover, has now undergone a facelift that has changed until the title of the feature film. “The fight scenes are more intense, the music is more powerful and the drama intensifies as the world heavyweight champion must defend his title once again, this time against his most formidable opponent.”

The best of all is that that sequence in which Stallone had to go to the hospital remains in the feature film, being part of the combat. And it is that the same actor did not want to eliminate it from the montage, taking into account that it is part of the essence of the film and that it gives much more realism and intensity to the combat. Lundgren narrowly takes on one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars because of his brute force. And you have to be a real beast to get Stallone to the hospital …

