Steven Spielberg prepares a film about his childhood: who are the confirmed names

Despite the tough time movie theaters are going through due to the pandemic, many directors are moving forward on their next titles. And in this frame, Steven spielberg He is preparing one of his most personal projects, a feature film based on his own childhood.

Michelle Williams will play a woman based on the director’s mother. Archive

Taking his childhood years as inspiration, the person in charge of Shark he wrote a script that he claims is the most concrete approach to his own life. Although it is not the first time that Spielberg has turned aspects of his childhood into film, this time the story will be intimately linked to his past. For that reason, after almost twenty years without writing a script (his last work in that category was for Artificial intelligence, based on concepts by Stanley Kubrick), the director returned to work on the libretto for a very personal project.

Seth Rogen will be Spielberg’s “favorite uncle.”

At the moment, there are three confirmed names for the film. Michelle williams will be in charge of playing a woman based on Spielberg’s mother, while Seth rogen He will play who the director called “his favorite uncle.”

The last name to join the project is Paul Dano, which will compose the director’s father. At the beginning of next year, the public will meet Dano in another highly anticipated project, the film of Batman starring Robert Pattinson. In that title, the actor will put himself in the shoes of the Riddler.

Paul Dano, father figure in Spielberg’s film.

On the other hand, later this year Spielberg is expected to premiere his version of West side story, which will mark his first foray into musical cinema.