“Steve Jobs sold his soul to the devil”: Religious launches against Apple

If we can be sure of something, it is that Manzana always tries to be at the forefront of technology as one of the largest companies in the market. That, strange as it may seem, has even caused some people to question where a company can acquire so many resources this advanced.

And yes: there are those who attribute all this to supernatural forces. We say this since recently, a woman from Zacatecas went viral for her curious statements against the ‘apple brand’, ensuring that Steve Jobs, its founder, sold his soul to the devil to create all this technology.

Woman goes viral for claiming that Apple is from the devil

If there’s one thing Steve Jobs sparked as part of his legacy, it’s a bunch of theories. about Apple and its advances in the computer industry. Surely you, dear readers, have had to read or listen to any number of things about it, but perhaps nothing like what this lady has said.

Through the TikTok account of the user Rull Medina, the video of a woman went viral who claims that Steve Jobs sold his soul to the devil to create all the technology of the company today in charge of Tim cook. And it’s not a joke at all.

“All those who have apple technology, even if the cell phone cost a lot, bury it, burn it or have a way to get rid of it”says the woman who is only listed as ‘Doña Religiosa’ in the video. “It is sealed with the blood of 666 abortions”she says later.

And indeed, the thing does not end there. “It is a very powerful technology that you cannot realize,” mentions the woman and then says that iPhones control people’s minds and hearts.

“Steve Jobs is already dead, he was the creator of that technology. Sold his soul to the devil to create that technology“Was the last thing ‘Doña Religiosa’ said in the video that already has more than 3.2 million views. And well, you can imagine how other tiktokers cured it in the comments. Here the video.