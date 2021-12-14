Sport: the best preventive medicine

Is it compatible to attend a pandemic and simultaneously transform the foundations of an institution historically linked to the best of Mexican sports? At the IMSS we believe so. We did so and since before the covid.

As is known, the IMSS was a sports hotbed. He had 150 high-performance coaches and his own teams. Legends such as Tibio Muñoz, Carlos Girón, Jesús Mena and Fernando Platas passed through its trampolines and pools. He even owned first and second division soccer teams. But at some point representation in federated high-performance sport was lost. In these circumstances, sport had to be returned to the IMSS. For this reason, at the end of 2019 a dream was fulfilled: the reincorporation of the IMSS to the National Competition System.

It is the continuation of that integral vision of Benito Coquet, general director from 1958 to 1964, that the IMSS should promote high-performance sports and create spaces to live well in a pleasant environment with the necessary services for a full individual and collective fulfillment. . Thus were born the Social Security Centers, spaces for sports, artistic and cultural promotion.

From that time there are 123 Social Security Centers and 12 sports units; However, neoliberal disinterest and lack of investment led to deterioration, a situation that from the day we arrived at the General Directorate of the IMSS we set out to reverse.

And we have advanced. For example, days before the second wave of infections in 2020, we signed an agreement with Tlaxcala and the National Sports Commission for the creation of the La Malintzi International Height Training Center to become the best height training center in all of Latin America, ideal for mountaineering, camping and rappelling.

Already in April of this year the Technical Coordination of Physical Culture and Sports was created to have a long-term work program, promote physical culture, social sports, work sports and high-performance sports. To this has been added the rehabilitation of different sports units, as well as the implementation of the High Performance 100 years project in the facilities of the Toluca Social Security Center, to rescue and remodel the athletics track in accordance with international standards. And given the damage caused by the 2017 earthquakes that affected the structure of the High Level Aquatic Activities Center and led to its demolition, we are rebuilding.

We are proud to say: sport has returned to the IMSS. On December 10, we presented the IMSS 2021 State Sports Award to Martha Paola Estrada, a beach volleyball athlete, and Jaime Yeudiel Melgar, a paracyclist. And for this we have the presence of athletes of international stature, such as Héctor Hugo Hernán Segura, Amalia Pérez Vázquez, Guillermo Pérez Sandoval, Mariana La Barby Juárez, Yahel Castillo and Horacio Llamas Gray. There we endorse the conviction of not only reaching the past glory of Social Security, but surpassing it. So that no one is left behind and no one is left out, bet on sports as the best preventive medicine.

Zoé Robledo

@zoerobledo