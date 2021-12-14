Spider-Man: Gaming Legends: Spider-Man 4, the lost video game of a canceled movie

ANDn 2008 the world of superhero cinema lived a revolution whose repercussions we see to date: with the birth of the first film of Hombre de Hierro, Kevin Feige began producing a franchise that soon abandoned its original Paramount Pictures to found a study dedicated to the stories of the Marvel Universe … or almost all of that universe.

Along with them, Sony Pictures was developing his own universe of movies with the most popular Marvel hero and whose rights he refused to release to date: the Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man had given the world two excellent films and a rather disappointing one that left us wanting to see a rebirth with the face of the same actor (Tobey Maguire) and the brain of the same director.

While Iron Man was preparing to hit theaters, in the offices of Sony Pictures there was talk about this fourth and new project of the wall-crawler. As ambitious as it was, the project never saw the light of day. Sit in the most comfortable chair because we will tell you how the new Spider-Man trilogue (yes, trilogue) and the video game that his fourth film would have had was canceled.

This official art confirmed what in the end did not arrive.Sony Pictures.

What was Spider-Man 4 going to be about?

Actually, Raimi was going to repeat the disaster formula from Spider-Man 3, only now voluntarily and well done. To cut a long story short: Spider-Man 3 did not finish the whole thing because Sony pressured Raimi to jam the movie into villains (That’s why there are Venom and Sandman and another Green Goblin).

Raimi disagreed that time … but it seems like by the fourth s. I mainly wanted to tell the transformation of Curt Connors into the Lizard and even Dylan Baker (who played the character in SM 2 and 3) was included in the story. In addition there had been reports that John malkovich will represent the Vulture and Felicia Hardy it would be nothing more and nothing less than Anne Hathaway. And there was also talk of the arrival of Gwen Stacy and Quentin Beck. All this prepared the ground so that they would even have a fifth and sixth movies of Raimi’s Spider-Man.

Concept art of Spider-Man handing Mysterio over to the police.Sony Pictures.

For this project the script was commissioned to James Vanderbilt, the author of Zodiac (and who later wrote the screenplays for Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2), but Raimi rejected the first draft. Then Sony called the writer of the first movie David koepp, but the same. Even the Pulitzer-winning playwright Gary Ross he intervened but nothing. Raimi was not satisfied.

Why was Spider-Man 4 canceled?

Basically it was a union of several frustrations of Sam Raimi: the participation of Kirsten dunst It was uncertain, no script convinced him, he was afraid of repeating the disappointment of Spider-Man 3 and … I had heard rumors that Sony was already planning to reboot the story, with The Amazing Spider-Man.

The whole aesthetic of Raimi’s Vulture is much more comic-like.Sony Pictures.

This is quite strange because it is not clear if they were going to do that “in case” the story failed or were they just going to go ahead with the project in parallel. If to all this we add that Sony Pictures refused to move the release date (mid-2011) Every indecision from Raimi only took away more and more time. So he decided to go the healthy way.

Legend has it that there was no lawsuit. I called the co-president of Sony Pictures, Amy pascal, and he said “I don’t want to make a movie that’s less than great. So go ahead with the reboot that you had planned anyway.. “Pascal thanked a saddened Raimi for the gesture and Spider-Man 4 was finally canceled.

The Spider-Man 4 video game

However, it seems that it was not canceled in time, Well, it was planned that the video game and the film would be released at the same time, and The developers of Spider-Man 4 were more decisive than Raimi. In September of this year, a gameplay in the possession of a collector was released that shows us the state in which the game was incomplete.

Vulture, don’t you want to be John Malkovich?Sony Pictures.

And for a game that was going to be released a decade ago it’s quite surprising: it is intuited that they wanted to experiment with the open world at the height of what happened with the game of Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, with great freedom of decisions and a good catalog of movements that will allow you to explore New York in all possible axes (to the sides, to the top, to the bottom).

But the gameplay does not include, of course, any history. What story would the developers use if the director didn’t decide on one? It is obvious that they started programming a map of the city and the main character’s movements, as well as his interaction with New Yorkers (quite curious, by the way) and later they would worry about the context.

If this had happened, we would have yet another debate on the Internet: who was better Vulture, Malkovich or Keaton?Sony Pictures.

Radical Entertainment will take care of the versions for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, while Eurocom will be in charge of the adaptation to Nintendo Wii Y Vicarious visions of the of Nintendo ds. Although the game only developed between 10 and 15%, what was achieved was quite impressive. But we will never know how it would have turned out in the end.

Sony Pictures already snatched us two Spider-Men and it was about to eliminate the third when he wanted to rescue it from Disney’s clutches, but now, with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the confirmation of a new trilogue starring Tom Holland They make us see that this time they want to bet everything on the character. But whether these plans go right or wrong only time will tell.