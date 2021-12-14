SpaceX starts a program to extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel

According to the CEO of the company, Elon Musk, the new technology “will also be important for Mars.”

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, announced this December 13 that his aerospace company intends to extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel.

“SpaceX is starting a program to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join us if you are interested.” raised the businessman through his official Twitter account, adding that the new technology “it will also be important for Mars“.

It should be remembered that Musk does not abandon the idea of colonize the red planet and aims to build a self-sufficient city of one million inhabitants there by 2050. Those people would come to mars in Starship spacecraft, a reusable interplanetary vehicle that SpaceX is developing.

Meanwhile, the World Meteorological Organization warned in October this year that greenhouse gas concentrations reached a new record last year and increased at a faster rate than the annual average for the past decade. The agency, dependent on the UN, noted that these trends occurred despite the temporary reduction in emissions due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“The concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2), the most important greenhouse gas, reached the 413.2 parts per million in 2020 and it is 149% of the pre-industrial level, “the report announced. On the other hand, the organization also pointed out that the capacity of terrestrial and oceanic ecosystems to act as CO2” sinks “can become less effective in the future due to its sensitivity to climate change.

