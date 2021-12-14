Sony reveals official PS5 covers and new DualSense colors

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Ever since the official PlayStation 5 design was revealed, gamers have dreamed of special cases to customize the look of their console. This opportunity was taken advantage of by some companies, which after a few months released covers of various colors, but without escaping from Sony’s magnifying glass.

The company filed a patent in November to launch PlayStation 5 covers that are finally a reality. This morning, official cases were revealed that will allow you to give a unique touch to your next generation console.

Sony also took the opportunity to reveal new colors for the DualSense, which will match the entire colorful range of variants that the cases will have. Mind you, the new accessory will be available in select regions in early 2022.

This will be the official covers for PS5; know its release date and price

Through the PlayStation blog, it was confirmed that players will be able to customize their PlayStation 5 thanks to 5 official covers in black, pink, purple, blue and red. They will be available for both the disc drive console and PlayStation Digital.

The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red models will be available in January 2022 in select regions including the United States, Canada, Japan and various countries in Europe. Unfortunately, no Latin American country is mentioned.

The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight covers will debut in the same regions during the first half of 2022. The accessory will be officially priced at $ 54.99 USD. Sony confirmed that it plans to launch in other countries as well next year, but will announce more details in the future. Below is a trailer so you can see what they look like:

There will be new DualSense colors for your collection

On the other hand, the company also announced new colors for the DualSense. Starting in January 2022, you can add the Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple variants to your collection, which serve as the ideal complement to the newly announced cases. At the same time, the controller’s Cosmic Red and Midnight Black colors will be available worldwide in the same month.

“The exact release dates for both the new DualSense wireless controller colors and the new PS5 console covers in certain regions may vary by location, so be sure to check with your local dealer for availability,” Sony commented. Below you can see a trailer of the controls:

