Sofía Vergara colored “The Ellen Degeneres Show” with a $ 1,600 pink jumpsuit.

Sofía Vergara showed off with a colorful look with which she stole everyone’s glances. The actress recently went to The Ellen Degeneres Show with an outfit that was spectacular.

The 48-year-old actress Joe Manganiello’s wife, attended the talk show with a look made up of a pink bodysuit, her loose hair and a red lipstick. The design of the garment is in charge of Alex Perry and has a value of $ 1,600 dollars. The neon pink certainly goes wonderfully with the strapless cut of the jumpsuit.

The protagonist of Modern family He wore platforms that were covered with his outfit. The monochromatic look was perfectly suited to the also judge of America’s Got Talent and It matched perfectly with her figure.

This is not the first time that we have seen the actress with a strapless jumpsuit look. He recently shared a clip on his Instagram account where he appears wearing a fresh and loose blue bodysuit, ideal for the beach.

And a couple of days ago she shared a photograph next to a pool where she wears a dress that follows the same line, however this look is sleeveless.

The truth is that Sofía is active on social networks, sharing photos and messages with her fans. In May, The Colombian shared a message asking for help for entrepreneurs in her native country.

“In these difficult times, Colombia needs our support more than ever. Help me continue to fund the incredible community of Colombian entrepreneurs with our continued donations through Kiva’s powerful loan program, ”he wrote.

In the comments, his followers thanked him for not turning his back on his country in difficult times.

