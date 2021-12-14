So you can put a transparent background on your Xiaomi using the camera – Xiaomi News

In Google Play Store there are multiple interesting applications. Many of these become tools for our daily use, while others they entertain and amuse us. Such is the case of the most famous application of the HD Camera development team, which allows place a transparent wallpaper on any Xiaomi using your camera.

Launched in 2018 and with more than 10,000,000 downloads in the Google store, the application Live wallpaper allows us to create a unique experience on the desktop of our Xiaomi and also does it occupying only 1.92 MB.

This interesting application that you should definitely try has two main characteristics– a live wallpaper; accompanied by various parallax effects and rotation vectors, and a transparent screen; that uses the device’s camera to create a transparency effect.

How to create a transparent background using your Xiaomi camera

Use the app Live wallpaper it’s pretty straightforward. To get started, all you have to do is download and install the app from the Google Play store. Then it will be enough to follow these steps:

Enter the application Live wallpaper and then click on «transparent« Next, the application will ask for your permission to use the camera of your Xiaomi. Grant the permission for it to function properly. A preview of what the transparency will look like as the wallpaper will be displayed on the screen. To continue, click on “Set as wallpaper”. Then you must define where you want to see the transparent wallpaper. You can choose to only work on the main screen or also on the lock screen.

Once your selection is made, you can see how now the wallpaper becomes fully transparent. This fun effect can be customized in the app’s settings menu, where you can configure different sections such as distance and speed.

Likewise also you can set the wallpaper to pause once the battery saving mode is activated. If you like how the effect looks on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO, all you have to do is share it with your colleagues and have a fun afternoon.