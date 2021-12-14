SICT extends the validity of licenses until March 2022

The extension applies to licenses that have expired between March 20, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) issued a new extension for the validity of federal operator licenses, which They will be valid until March 31, 2022.

The document, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), specifies that the new extension applies to all categories of Federal Driver’s Licenses, that have expired between March 20, 2020 and June 30, 2021.

Likewise, it indicates that international licenses whose objective is to circulate within the United States or Canada must renew by February 28, 2022 In order to continue providing its services, in accordance with the regulations applicable in those countries.

It should be remembered that on March 20, 2020, the SICT published the first agreement to extend the validity of federal licenses, which was extended due to the advance of the COVID-19 pandemic and that, already in the new normal, continued to be postponed due to the backlog of procedures in the dependency offices.

Although progress has been made in the renewal of licenses, in November, the General Directorate of Federal Motor Transport (DGAF) reported that approximately 30% of federal licenses had yet to be renewed overdue in the pandemic.

For this reason, Salomón Elnecavé, head of this SICT office, has insisted on not leaving this process until last.

It should be noted that, in railway matters, the SICT, also extended the validity of federal licenses until June 30, 2022, the foregoing without prejudice to their holders being able to initiate their corresponding revalidation process.

