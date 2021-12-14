Shiloh Jolie Pitt and her resemblance to Marcheline Bertrand, Angelina Jolie’s mother | Famous
Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt It is the product of the love between the actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who have 6 children together although the couple is already separated.
The children of Pitt and Jolie have grown up in front of the cameras and in this 2021 they have been seen together with their mother on the red carpet of their films; except the eldest Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, who is in college.
With her most recent appearances in public, Shiloh has been seen with both feminine and masculine looks, but at 15 she begins to see the face of an adult and from whom she inherited more of her facial features.
Shilo Pitt is a copy of his grandmother
Although Shiloh’s resemblance to her mom is evident, photos comparing her to Marcheline bertrand, Angelina Jolie’s mother, show that she is almost identical to her when young.
The difference is in the color of the eyes, but the other features are almost identical, from the nose to the large, full lips, like Angelina’s.
Marcheline Bertrand was also an actress and, although she did not have as long a career as her daughter, she inherited her genes from Jolie, which earned her being named the sexiest woman alive in 2004 by Esquire magazine.
Marcheline Bertrand, Angelina’s mother
In the 1970s Marcheline Bertrand began her acting career and appeared in the series ‘Ironside’ in 1971, then in films such as ‘Lookin’ to Get Out ‘from 1982,’ The Man Who Loved Women ‘from 1983 and’ Trudell ‘of 2005.
She married the also actor Jon voight, with whom he had Angelina Jolie and another son named James. In 1983 she became a producer and founded her own company: Woods Road Productions.
She died in 2007 at age 56 from breast and ovarian cancer, when Shiloh was only one year old. This led Jolie to undergo a double mastectomy, as she had an 87% risk of also having breast cancer.