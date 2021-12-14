Shiloh Jolie Pitt and Emme Muñiz, daughters of JLO and Angelina Jolie, have an androgynous style: Photos | Famous
Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez are two celebrities who are not only followed for their charisma and talent, but also for their sense of fashion. For many ‘fashionistas’ their styles are worth imitating and even clothing brands make them their ambassadors.
For this reason, many are surprised that their daughters have chosen to follow an androgynous trend, which is completely different from the famous ones. Read on to learn more about it.
What is the angrogin style?
For the more risky fashionistas, the androgynous style is one of the most popular because it seeks to challenge traditional dress codes by combining masculine and feminine garments in an ‘outfit’.
As a fact, this fashion became popular from the First World War, when women occupied men’s jobs, because women’s clothing did not allow them to move freely.
A very important aspect about the androgynous style that must be clarified is that it is not linked to any sexual orientation. It is simply a fashionable expression that is even present on haute couture catwalks such as Burberry, Gucci, Marc Jacobs or Luis Vuitton.
Shiloh Jolie Pitt and Emme Muñiz are all the rage with their androgynous fashion
In the case of Angelina Jolie’s daughter, since she was little, she had the pleasure of dressing in baggy pants, sneakers, and short hair.
Now 15-year-old Shiloh has experimented with fashion and introduced elements like dresses and longer hair; yes, the ‘sneakers’ are immovable.
Regarding the daughter of JLo and Marc Anthony, Emme is 13 years old and lives relatively far from the cameras. It is thanks to the photographs that her famous mother uploads to social networks that her ‘looks’ can be appreciated, which are based, above all, on wide garments.
It is worth mentioning that the teenager got rid of her long hair to have a cut at the height of the shoulders, which highlights her curls. In addition, her clothes are usually much more casual than what her mother usually wears, making it clear her style is unique.