Several Smart TVs with Android TV are withdrawn from the market due to failures

We talk about TCL, which is one of the companies that sells the most televisions in the world, and whose panels are used by manufacturers such as Xiaomi. The company uses Android TV in practically all the televisions that it sells in Spain, despite the fact that in the rest of the world it also uses other operating systems.

TCL’s cheap QLED TVs, with problems

One of the Latest models that have been launched on the market are those of the S546 series. These televisions not only work under Android TV, but also make use of Google tv, the operating system that Google itself uses in the Chromecast with Google TV. This system has a multitude of usability improvements, including a Interface that brings together the content of all streaming platforms in one place, among other improvements.

These televisions make use of panels with QLED technology, which is why they are among the most advanced that they sell today. They have 480 local dimming zones in the case of the 55-inch model, although, in all of them, the refresh rate remains at only 60 Hz. TCL sells four models in this series, with sizes from 50, 55, 65 and 75 inches at prices of 600, 650, 900 and 1,300 dollars, respectively. The reason for removing them is apparently due to performance and software issues.