Seth Rogen and the strange encounter he had with Tom Cruise at his mansion

Among the most outlandish Hollywood stories that Seth rogen has documented in his book Yearbook, the actor narrates a very particular reunion that lived in Tom Cruise’s mansion in Los Angeles in 2006.

As a preview, Rogen revealed in an interview for Howard Stern’s radio show some details of that particular encounter. The actor recounted that the event took place at the “peak” of Tom Cruise’s “mania” for Scientology, and that’s when him and director Judd Apatow, who I was working with at the time, They were invited to the house of the protagonist of Mission Impossible to talk about cinema.

But before the expected meeting, Seth related another funny anecdote that took place the entrance of Cruise’s house. “I was driving home and I had to pee,” he told Stern with amusement. “I was nervous meeting him and didn’t want to come over and say, ‘Hi, nice to meet you, can I use your bathroom? It was going to be an awkward first interaction, so since there was a very long, winding driveway leading up to the house, I stopped in the middle of the trail and peed into a bottle of Snapple in my car. Then I sealed the bottle and left it inside, ”the actor humorously revealed.

Later, when he started back, Rogen noticed the presence of security cameras in that precise area of ​​the garden. “When I was leaving, I was winding down the road and when I passed the exact place where I urinated, I noticed a red light in the forest: there was a camera that pointed exactly to the place where I was urinating!”, The interpreter recalled with a laugh.

Rogen said that he felt that everything was strange as soon as he arrived and he saw Tom Cruise, his then-wife, Katie Holmes, and their newborn baby, Suri, waiting to greet him. “Cruise was in his strangest period, when he had his daughter, who no one had seen, and there was genuine speculation as to whether the girl was real. I remember meeting that baby and thinking: ‘This poor baby doesn’t know he’s the most talked about person on the planet,’ which is a lot of pressure, “he reflected.

During the conversation with the actor and the director, Cruise mentioned Scientology and, according to Seth, at the time he said: “I think the pharmaceutical industry is making me look bad …”, words that to him sounded like “strange conjecture” .

“If you let me tell you what it is really about [en referencia a la cienciología]. Just give me 20 minutes … ”, would have pronounced the protagonist of Mission Impossible. In response, Rogen and Apatow looked at each other wondering how to avoid the situation. Seth is now grateful that he was in Apatow’s company at that time. “Generally, I am a weak-willed and weak-minded person. I suppose a large percentage of people, if they have Tom Cruise speaking to them, what are the chances of not listening to him? Thank goodness Judd said, ‘Hey, I think we’re fine. Let’s talk about movies and stuff. ‘

Rogen recognized, with humor, that Cruise’s speech was “tempting” and joked that, if he had been there alone, perhaps today his anecdote would be different. However, he remarked that he was able to “dodge that bullet.”