Selena Gomez to Produce Documentary About Her Narco Neighbors in Southlake

The intrigue of the case goes far beyond the Southlake “bubble”.

In 2013, Juan Guerrero Chapa, a former drug cartel lawyer who later cooperated with the United States government, was killed in broad daylight while buying ice cream in Southlake Town Square.

Now Selena Gomez wants to put the spotlight on that crime.

The Grand Prairie actress, singer, and producer teamed up with Univision to produce a three-part, fact-based documentary series titled “The Cartel Among Us (My Neighbor, The Cartel).”

The series will address Chapa’s murder and the subsequent investigation and trial, according to a Univision press release.

“The three-part docuseries explores how the assassination exposed the tentacles of the Mexican cartels in the United States, as well as the clash between the wealthy world of Southlake, Texas, and the sordid cartel lifestyle that put the city upside down, “the statement said.

In 2016, Jesús Gerardo Ledezma Campano, a former Mexican police officer who was following Southlake’s lawyer before cartel gunmen gunned him down in Southlake Town Square, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

His father, Jesús Gerardo Ledezma Cepeda, and a cousin, José Luis Cepeda-Cortés, also Mexican citizens, were convicted earlier that year of interstate stalking and conspiracy to commit murder for hire.

Gomez said he took an interest in the case and will produce the documentary through his company, July Moon Productions, in association with Blackfin.

“As a fan of the crime genre, I was immediately captivated when I found out about the murder of Juan Guerrero Chapa,” Gomez says in the press release.

“Not only did it happen near my hometown in Texas, it was a very different story from anything I’ve ever heard.”

The series will be available on Univision’s new streaming platform that will launch next year.

Gomez is the star of the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” a comedy about a group of residents who do a podcast about the building they live in.