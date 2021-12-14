Selena Gomez revealed details about her upcoming musical projects eint | Shows

Variety magazine journalist Marc Malkin spoke to Selena Gomez, who stars in the series ‘Only murders in the building’. In this opportunity, The singer and actress was encouraged to reveal more details about her plans within the music and the next season of the show.

Selena Gómez commented on her plans within the music industry

According to Malkin, he had a very entertaining phone conversation with the celebrity, who was filming on the set of the second season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’, the hit Hulu series with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Apparently, the interpreter of “Dance with me” would have given hope to his followers about an upcoming musical premiere.

“It won’t be that long from now,” Gomez tells me. “It is not going to be as long as people think. And that’s all I’m going to say about it, ”he commented.

Recall that the singer received her first Grammy nomination, for best Latin pop album, for “Revelación,” her debut EP in Spanish.

“I cried. I cried a lot because it is something that not only means a lot to me, but also to my family and my heritage. I worked really hard to try to make that sound as authentic and real as possible. It was a lot harder to make than any album I’ve ever made. And it was really a challenge, “he noted.

While her new album will be recorded in English, the artist revealed that she will record more music in Spanish: “It’s not in the works at the moment, but it’s not something I’m not going to do.”

What else did Selena Gomez say to Variety magazine?

Selena Gómez did not hesitate to reveal some details about the second season of how the recordings for the second part of ‘Only murders in the building’ are going. According to the artist, the evolution of the series has also allowed her to grow as an actress and contribute more to tell the story of her character.

“I know it’s a small amount of time, but I think it dragged on Mabel (her character). If anything, there is something more sophistication about it. His style improves. She is super cool. I cut my hair. So it’s a new beginning for her, ”she commented.

Selena Gómez talked about the second season of ‘Only murders in the building’. Photo: Variety

Additionally, Gomez claimed that series co-creator John Hoffman began plotting ideas for season 2 toward the end of season one filming, which ended with Mabel bending over another corpse before being arrested along with Charles. (Martin) and Oliver (Short).

“When I was reading it, I was very surprised because this is so different (from the first season), but it’s what makes the show so great. They did a great job creating another story, “said the interpreter of” Lose you to love me. “