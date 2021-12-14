Scientists say that Pluto and the Moon should be considered planets as the current definition is “rooted in folklore and astrology”

The researchers analyzed how the definitions of the planets have changed, from the time of Galileo, in the 17th century, until the decision of the International Astronomical Union to create a new interpretation in 2006, which meant the planetary ‘expulsion’ of Pluto.

A group of scientists from the University of Central Florida argues that Pluto and the Moon should be classified as planets, just as the current parameters for the classification of what a planet is would also have to be rethought.

In a study published in the journal Icarus, researchers analyzed how this definition has changed from the time of Galileo, in the 17th century, to the decision of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) to create a new interpretation. in 2006, which stopped considering Pluto as a planet.

The researchers argue that the IAU initiative has roots in the “folklore, including astrology”, and that it should be changed. They also recommend that the requirement that a planet clear its own orbit, that is, that it be the largest gravitational force in its path, be removed.

This was reason enough to rob Pluto of its planetary status, since Neptune’s gravity influences its neighbor and they share its orbit with gases and frozen objects in the Kuiper belt.

The study’s lead author, Philip Metzger, argued that the clear-orbit feature does not give any insight into the inherent nature of the object. Research also shows that it was never really a criterion scientists have used for star classification in the past.

As an alternative, the group of specialists asked that it focus on an extremely important feature that is lost in the current explanation: that it is or has been geologically active.

For her part, the co-author of the project, Charlene E. Detelich, said that she has always been “bothered by the argument of preserving the model of the eight-planet solar system for the sake of easy memorization for schoolchildren.” “Imagine how much more perspective they would have if they had a complete understanding of the diversity of the universe and our place in it. We are not one of the eight planets, we are one of more than 200“he added.

