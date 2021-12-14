SAT carries out Good End millionaire raffle: Check if you are one of the winners

Did you hit the card on Good End 2021? You can be one of the winners of the SAT raffle that distributes 500 million pesos. The results of the draw can be consulted as of this December 13.

The amount of the prizes goes from 500 to 250 thousand pesos in the case of consumers who have paid with credit or debit cards. Y from 20 thousand to 260 thousand pesos for participating businesses.

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) carried out the El Buen Fin draw on December 10, but the winning operations were given to meet this wednesday, december 13.

The total purse of 500 million pesos was raffled among 321,261 cardholder purchases and 4,988 business awards.

How do I know if I won the SAT drawing?

Have on hand the card or cards that you have used between November 10 and 16, 2021. In the case of companies, your RFC.

Check if you won in:

Prize pool to be distributed in the Good End draw, according to the purchase rank. SPECIAL



Requirements to win in the SAT draw

Previously, the SAT announced which individuals and companies are entering the raffle. Participation was given for free and without the obligation to buy any ticket.

Cardholder Awards who carried out purchase operations with participating electronic means of payment during the period from November 10 to 16, 2021 in businesses registered in the El Buen Fin program and participants in the raffle.

who carried out purchase operations with participating electronic means of payment during the period from November 10 to 16, 2021 in businesses registered in the El Buen Fin program and participants in the raffle. Awards for businesses who met the participation requirements during the period from November 10 to 16, 2021 and have received at least one purchase operation for a minimum amount of 250 pesos through a participating electronic payment method at their participating point of sale terminal .

The prizes will be awarded within 20 business days after the draw, through Deposit on the cards or accounts used for the winning purchase. The prizes of 250 thousand and 260 thousand pesos will be delivered through the participating institution that issued the winning card, in a product that that institution determines.

Why is the SAT raffle held?

The Government of Mexico seeks to promote economic reactivation, the domestic market and employment, as well as to encourage the use of payment with electronic means (credit and debit cards), during the Buen Fin program, which since 2011 has encouraged the economic activity of the country.

IM